The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is underway in Boise, Idaho.

Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020.

On Tuesday, the court heard graphic testimony from Detective Ray Hermosillo and saw harrowing photos of JJ and Tylee’s remains. Tylee’s body was so badly burned that an autopsy to determine the cause of death was impossible. Meanwhile, JJ was still wearing his red pyjamas and a diaper when his body was pulled from a shallow grave.

Ms Vallow asked to be excused from the court during the testimony – a request that was quickly denied by the judge.

Wednesday’s session was adjourned early due to unforeseen circumstances and court will resume on Thursday morning at 8.30am MT.

Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy, who died suddenly in October 2019.

She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.