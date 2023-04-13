Lori Vallow trial – live: Court hears doomsday mom’s jail call with Chad Daybell on day JJ and Tylee found
Murder trial of ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow is not being livestreamed on court TV. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is underway in Boise, Idaho.
Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020.
On Tuesday, the court heard graphic testimony from Detective Ray Hermosillo and saw harrowing photos of JJ and Tylee’s remains. Tylee’s body was so badly burned that an autopsy to determine the cause of death was impossible. Meanwhile, JJ was still wearing his red pyjamas and a diaper when his body was pulled from a shallow grave.
Ms Vallow asked to be excused from the court during the testimony – a request that was quickly denied by the judge.
Wednesday’s session was adjourned early due to unforeseen circumstances and court will resume on Thursday morning at 8.30am MT.
Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy, who died suddenly in October 2019.
She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.
Jailhouse phone call bwteen Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow played in court
A jailhouse phone call captured the moment Chad Daybell warned “cult mom” Lori Vallow that police were closing in on the day that her children’s remains were discovered buried on his property.
In the call, made on 9 June 2020 and played in court during Ms Vallow’s high-profile double murder trial on Wednesday, Mr Daybell is heard telling his new wife that law enforcement were on the scene searching his property in Rexburg, Idaho.
Brandon Boudreaux breaks down speaking about children’s remains
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow’s former nephew-in-law broke down in tears on the witness stand as he testified about the moment he had to identify the remains of her murdered seven-year-old son.
Vallow was driven by ‘money, power and sex’, prosecutors say
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow was driven by “money, power and sex” to murder her two children and her new husband’s then-wife, prosecutors told her murder trial – as jurors were shown graphic images of the children’s charred and buried remains.
Vallow ‘fell asleep’ in court after trial shown gruesome autopsy photos
As an emotional day drew to a close on Tuesday, after graphic autopsy photos were shown to the court of the two children she is accused of murdering as part of a doomsday cult plot, Lori Vallow appeared to fall asleep.
JJ was found buried in red pyjamas and diaper, court hears
Graphic photos shown at “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s murder trial revealed how her slain son JJ was still wearing his red pyjamas and a nighttime diaper when his remains were found buried in a shallow grave on Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho.
Joshua “JJ” Vallow was last seen alive on 22 September 2019.
Warning: GRAPHIC content.
ICYMI: Vallow abruptly leaves court after trial hears of unbearable smell of JJ and Tylee’s bodies
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow suddenly left the room where she is standing trial for the murders of her daughter and son after the court heard graphic details on how the children’s remains were recovered in a pet cemetery.
Ms Vallow’s ongoing trial in Boise, Idaho, was delayed on Tuesday when her defence attorneys asked Judge Steven Boyce for a moment to speak with their visibly upset client, KUTV reported.
ICYMI: Why did court end early today?
Watch: Law enforcement officers shed light on developing investigation in Wednesday testimony
Guns, knives and doomsday kits: What was found at Vallow’s home
One of the first detectives investigating the disappearance of “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s son and daughter has revealed the alarming items discovered in her home months before the children were found murdered.
Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial so far
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow is currently on trial in a case that has shocked the nation with its bizarre doomsday cult ties and the tragic deaths of almost everyone close to the mother-of-three and her new husband Chad Daybell.
