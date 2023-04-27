Lori Vallow trial – live: Court hears JJ was suffocated with plastic bag after jail call ‘confession’ revealed
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow is not being live-streamed on court TV. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
Lori Vallow trial: Triple murder suspect’s sister takes the stand
The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is underway in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
There is huge interest in the case’s string of mysterious deaths and murders, and the related bizarre cult beliefs of those involved. Ms Vallow allegedly also conspired to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow and is charged separately in a case in Arizona.
On Wednesday, jurors heard details of JJ and Tylee’s autopsies and their causes of death — he had been suffocated with a plastic bag, and she had been murdered by “unspecified means”.
Earlier, a recording of a devastating call between Ms Vallow and her sister appeared to include an admission she knew of the timing of her children’s deaths.
‘You ripped my heart out’
The Lori Vallow trial heard a recording of an emotional prison call with surviving son Colby Ryan after the discovery of the bodies of his siblings.
Vallow’s chilling internet searches and trove of burner phones revealed
Chilling internet searches have revealed that “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow shopped for life insurance policies for her children two months before they were murdered and buried on her new lover Chad Daybell’s property.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Everything we know about the Lori Vallow Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial
Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds Lori Vallow and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell.
How did Charles Vallow die?
Vallow’s cousin reveals haunting fear about Tylee and JJ's murders
Lori Vallow’s estranged cousin has revealed one of her most haunting fears about the murders for which the so-called “cult mom” is currently on trial.
Megan Eyden, whose father is Ms Vallow’s uncle, spoke out about the bombshell case in an interview with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield aired Friday night.
Megan Sheets has the story.
Vallow’s chilling response to question about missing daughter
A former friend of Lori Vallow has revealed the “cult mom’s” chilling response after being confronted about her missing teen daughter.
Andrea Blanco reports on what she said.
Timeline of ‘doomsday cult mom’s’ mystery case
Rachel Sharp compiled a timeline of this complex case.
Court adjourns for the day
Judge Boyce adjourns court for the day.
Dr Christiansen’s testimony will resume tomorrow morning when the trial resumes at 8.30am MT.
The locations of the sharp trauma injuries are centered around Tylee’s pelvis with one right above the public region.
This is especially inconsistent with dismemberment.
Dr Christensen explains bone trauma, saying there is blunt trauma, sharp trauma, and high-velocity trauma.
She identified sharp trauma on three of Tylee’s bones, on the left and right hip bones, and the back of her pelvis. The tool that caused this trauma would have a “small service area” with a beveled edge or point.
Dr Christiansen says sharp traumas from dismemberments occur around joints, but these traumas are not from dismemberment.
Photographs, images, and scans taken from the examination of Tylee’s bones are submitted into evidence and displayed to the court.
Dr Christiansen says she found evidence of “carnivore activity” on the back of Tylee’s femur.