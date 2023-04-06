Lori Vallow Daybell trial – live: Jury selection crippled by overwhelming notoriety of murder case
Jury selection is in its third day at the Ada County Court in Idaho - with no video streaming available to the public
Jury selection in the trial of “cult mom” Lori Vallow is entering its third day as the court struggles to find jurors who are not familiar with the case.
Ms Vallow is charged with the murders of her two children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, who were last seen alive in September 2019. The children’s remains were discovered buried on the grounds of her new husband Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, in June 2020.
Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy. Investigators believe the couple committed the murders based on their apocalyptic cult beliefs.
The trial began Monday at the Ada County Court, with an initial pool of 1,800 prospective jurors. So far, 39 potential jurors have been chosen out of a total 42 needed to move to the next stage of selection. In the end, 18 jurors will serve on the panel - 12 to deliberate and six alternates.
Dozens of jurors have thus far been excused for either prior knowledge of the high-profile case or expressing concern about balancing personal and work responsibilities with the trial, which could last up to eight weeks.
A timeline of the trail of mystery deaths surrounding Lori Vallow
More than three years after her children were last seen alive, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is about to finally stand trial for their murders.
Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 8, vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a multi-state search while their mother appeared carefree – marrying her new husband Chad Daybell on a beach in Hawaii.
The children’s bodies were finally discovered nine months later buried in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:
Lori Vallow: A timeline of mystery deaths surrounding the ‘doomsday cult mom’
Lori Vallow is about to stand trial for the murders of her children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. But the case spans a deeply disturbing pattern of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies going back years
ICYMI: What happened to Tylee and JJ?
JJ and Tylee were last seen in September 2019, weeks after the family moved to Rexburg, Idaho, following Ms Vallow’s husband Charles Vallow’s fatal shooting by her brother during a supposed domestic argument — for which she also faces conspiracy to murder charges in Arizona.
Ms Vallow is believed to have moved to be closer to Mr Daybell, an alleged cult leader she married in November of that year.
While the children were never reported missing by their mother, police began investigating their whereabouts in late November 2019 after a family member raised concerns.
JJ and Tylee were ultimately found buried on Mr Daybell’s property in Salem, Idaho, in June 2020. They are believed to have been killed in the days after they went missing.
Lori Vallow tries to get slain son’s grandparents banned from her murder trial
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow is trying to get the grandparents of her slain son banned from her murder trial, in a move that the family members say has left them “blindsided and heartbroken”.
Ms Vallow’s trial is set to begin on Monday in a court in Idaho, where she faces life in prison for the murders of her two children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019 with their remains found buried on the grounds of her new husband doomsday cult author Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, in June 2020.
Ms Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of JJ and Tylee and is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.
Now – after delays brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and Ms Vallow being admitted to a psychiatric facility for almost a year – jury selection is set to begin on Monday in her trial.
However, JJ’s grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock may no longer be able to attend the roughly 12-week trial due to a motion filed by Ms Vallow’s defence attorneys seeking to ban them from the courtroom.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow tries to get slain son’s grandparents banned from murder trial
JJ’s grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock may no longer be able to attend the roughly 12-week trial due to a motion filed by Ms Vallow’s defence attorneys seeking to ban them from the courtroom
JJ and Tylee’s deaths explored in Netflix documentary
The Netflix documentary Sins of Our Mother delves thoroughly into the bizarre string of murders around the couple and their extreme religious beliefs around the end of the world.
In the three-part series, people close to the case recount how Ms Vallow met her doomsday preacher husband and how they allegedly planned to kill the children after they became convinced the minors were zombies whose “dark spirits” had to be released through death.
Jury selection to continue on Thursday
So far, 39 Jurors have been selected. Three panels of jurors were questioned during voir dire on Wednesday.
Forty-two jurors will be picked. The number will then be brought down to 18 — 12 who will make up the jury and 6 alternates.
Jury selection is expected to resume at 8.30am MDT.
ICYMI: The charges against Lori and Chad Vallow
Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell were charged with the murders of Tylee and JJ in May 2021 – almost one year after their bodies had been discovered.
They are each charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of JJ and Tylee and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy.
Mr Daybell is also charged with the first-degree murder of Tammy.
The couple are also charged with related financial crimes with Ms Vallow facing grand theft and insurance fraud counts for applying for Social Security benefits for Tylee and JJ after they died.
Prosecutors say that the couple conspired with Cox to kill the children and Mr Daybell’s wife both as part of their doomsday beliefs – but also to collect life insurance money and the kids’ social security and survivor benefits.
“All of these overt acts were done so Lori could eventually be with Chad Daybell and reportedly complete their mission here on earth,” according to an investigative report.
“This belief system, lust and greed would also lead to the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.”
In Arizona, Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiring to murder her ex-husband Charles Vallow with Cox.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s office announced that it did not charge Mr Daybell as well with Charles’ murder – but only because there is “no reasonable likelihood of conviction”.
Chad Daybell asked for separate trial from wife
Chad Daybell, the husband of so-called “cult mom” Lori Vallow requested last year to face his own trial for the murder of her two children, rather than in conjunction with his wife.
In a court filing to Idaho Judge Steven Boyce in September, Mr Daybell’s defence asked that his trial be held independently from Ms Vallow’s and that it be moved to October 2023, East Idaho News reported.
Mr Daybell, 54, and Ms Vallow, 49, are charged with conspiring to kill her two youngest children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, along with his first wife Tammy.
Witness list has been sealed in high-profile case
Which individuals will take the stand to testify in the high-profile case remains unclear after the witness list was sealed by the judge last month.
Judge Steven Boyce issued the ruling “in order to preserve the right to a fair trial”, the court order reads.
JJ’s grandparents are expected to be called as witnesses – hence the legal wrangling between them and Lori Vallow’s team about whether or not they can attend the trial.
JJ and Tylee’s case has dragged on for years
The trial of the doomday cult couple has stalled for the past few years – in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic, mental incompetence and legal wranglings.
Ms Vallow has been behind bars since January 2020 when she was arrested in Hawaii and extradited to Idaho for failing to meet a court order to present her children to authorities.
Mr Daybell has been in prison since the children’s remains were discovered in June 2020.
The case was largely put on hold when Ms Vallow was found not mentally competent to stand trial. She then spent almost a year at a mental health facility before she was ruled competent in May 2022 and the case proceeded through the courts.
So far, the pair are yet to turn on each other and have both pleaded not guilty.
However, that could all be about to change.
In March, an Idaho judge ruled that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell will be tried separately for the murders – prompting Mr Daybell’s case to be pushed back to an unconfirmed date while jury selection gets under way on 3 April in Ms Vallow’s trial.
The death penalty has now been taken off the table for Ms Vallow but not for Mr Daybell.
If found guilty, Ms Vallow faces life in prison.
Juror excused because wife is ‘crime junkie'
The juror reportedly said he “can’t get away from her,” prompting laughs in the courtroom, including Ms Vallow, according to FOX10.