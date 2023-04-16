Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has adjourned for the weekend in Boise, Idaho, after a week of upsetting and shocking revelations and bizarre insights into her beliefs and rituals.

Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020.

Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy, who died suddenly in October 2019.

She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning multiple murders and unexplained deaths.

On Friday, former acolyte Zulema Pastenes explained how ritualistic “castings” were intended to drive out demons from “dark” spirits, including Ms Vallow’s late husband Charles.

She also told the court how Ms Vallow said her husband being killed by her brother Alex Cox was a necessary step to bring about the Second Coming, and that moving to Mr Daybell’s home in Rexburg would protect her from the invasion of the US.