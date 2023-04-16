Lori Vallow trial – live: Cult mom told friend her husband needed to die to prepare for Second Coming
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow is not being live-streamed on court TV. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has adjourned for the weekend in Boise, Idaho, after a week of upsetting and shocking revelations and bizarre insights into her beliefs and rituals.
Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020.
Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy, who died suddenly in October 2019.
She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning multiple murders and unexplained deaths.
On Friday, former acolyte Zulema Pastenes explained how ritualistic “castings” were intended to drive out demons from “dark” spirits, including Ms Vallow’s late husband Charles.
She also told the court how Ms Vallow said her husband being killed by her brother Alex Cox was a necessary step to bring about the Second Coming, and that moving to Mr Daybell’s home in Rexburg would protect her from the invasion of the US.
Some of the key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial so far
After lengthy delays – due to the pandemic and Ms Vallow’s admission into a mental health facility – her trial is finally under way in a courtroom in Boise, Idaho.
Here are the some of the key revelations from the trial – so far:
Cult beliefs and charred remains: Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Lori Vallow is at the centre of a bizarre case involving cults and multiple deaths. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far in her high-profile trial
Jailhouse call reveals Chad Daybell warning Lori Vallow as police searched graves
A jailhouse phone call captured the moment Chad Daybell warned “cult mom” Lori Vallow that police were closing in on the day that her children’s remains were discovered buried on his property.
In the call, made on 9 June 2020 and played in court during Ms Vallow’s high-profile double murder trial on Wednesday, Mr Daybell is heard telling his new wife that law enforcement were on the scene searching his property in Rexburg, Idaho.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Lori Vallow trial hears jailhouse call with Chad Daybell on day bodies found
Call was made around an hour before JJ and Tylee’s remains were found in Rexburg, Idaho
Detective reveals alarming items found in Lori Vallow’s home
One of the first detectives investigating the disappearance of “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s son and daughter has revealed the alarming items discovered in her home months before the children were found murdered.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Detective reveals alarming items found in Lori Vallow’s home weeks after murders
Detective Ray Hermosillo with the Rexburg Police Department testified about a November 2019 search of Lori Vallow’s apartment and the discovery of her children’s bodies in June 2020
Lori Vallow trial hears horror of her children’s murders
Graphic photos shown at “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s murder trial revealed how her slain son JJ was still wearing his red pyjamas and a nighttime diaper when his remains were found buried in a shallow grave on Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho.
Joshua “JJ” Vallow was last seen alive on 22 September 2019.
The last proof of life showed the little boy, who had autism, sitting on a sofa dressed in a matching set of red pyjamas.
Nine months later – on June 2020 – remains belonging to him and his 16-year-old sister Tylee Ryan were found buried on the grounds of their mother’s new husband’s property.
Lori Vallow’s son JJ was found buried in red pyjamas and diaper
GRAPHIC CONTENT: ‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow’s trial heard how Tylee Ryan’s remains were too burned to carry out an autopsy
Brandon Boudreaux breaks down speaking about children’s remains
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow’s former nephew-in-law broke down in tears on the witness stand as he testified about the moment he had to identify the remains of her murdered seven-year-old son.
During an emotional first day of testimony in Ms Vallow’s murder trial on Monday, Brandon Boudreaux told jurors about the moment that he learned Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, and Tylee Ryan’s remains had been found buried on Chad Daybell’s property.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Lori Vallow’s nephew-in-law Brandon Boudreaux breaks down at murder trial
‘I was in my parents’ home in the garage. It was the day before my wedding,’ Boudreaux tells trial
Vallow abruptly leaves court after trial hears of JJ and Tylee’s bodies
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow suddenly left the room where she is standing trial for the murders of her daughter and son after the court heard graphic details on how the children’s remains were recovered in a pet cemetery.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Lori Vallow abruptly leaves court after trial hears grisly details about crime scene
Attorneys for suspect asked Judge Steve Boyce time to have a private conversation with their client, who was visibly upset
Tammy Daybell murder revealed as asphyxiation
The cause of death of Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy has finally been revealed as “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s high-profile murder trial gets underway in Idaho.
In opening statements in Ada County Courthouse on Monday morning, Fremont County prosecutor Lindsey Blake told jurors that Tammy, 49, died by asphyxiation – and not peacefully in her sleep as was originally claimed.
Lori Vallow trial hears how Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy was killed
Tammy died ‘at the hands of another and died of asphyxiation,’ prosecutors said during opening statements in Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Prosecutor: Lori Vallow was driven by ‘money, power and sex’
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow was driven by “money, power and sex” to murder her two children and her new husband’s then-wife, prosecutors told her murder trial – as jurors were shown graphic images of the children’s charred and buried remains.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Lori Vallow was driven by ‘money, power and sex’ to murder kids, prosecutor says
Jurors were also shown chilling photos of the remains of Tylee and JJ after they were found buried in the pet cemetery on Chad Daybell’s property in Idaho
Lori Vallow’s former friend says she saw her children’s murders as ‘mercy’
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow allegedly killed her two children in what she believed was an act of “mercy,” her former friend has said.
Ms Vallow and her doomsday preacher husband Chad Daybell are accused of killing her two youngest children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow. Ms Vallow is currently facing trial in Boise, Idaho, while Mr Daybell’s proceedings are scheduled for later this year.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Lori Vallow saw her children’s murders as ‘mercy’, former friend says
“When people have these beliefs, killing the kids, to them, is mercy,” Ms Vallow’s former friend said
Lori Vallow’s chilling response to question about missing daughter
A former friend of Lori Vallow has revealed the “cult mom’s” chilling response after being confronted about her missing teen daughter.
On Friday, Ms Vallow’s former friend and former fellow cult acolyte Zulema Pastenes told the court about the ritualistic “castings” that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell performed to drive out demons from “dark spirits.”
Testifying under oath for the prosecution, Ms Pastenes opened up about Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell’s cult beliefs, Andrea Blanco reports on what she told the court.
Lori Vallow’s chilling response to question about missing Tylee revealed
Zulema Pastenes told the court about the ritualistic “castings” that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell performed to drive out demons from “dark spirits”