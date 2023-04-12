Lori Vallow trial – live: ‘Cult mom’ leaves court suddenly amid harrowing testimony on JJ and Tylee’s corpses
Trial of ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow will not be broadcast live. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
A look at the opening statements from official start of the Lori Vallow trial
The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is now underway in Boise, Idaho.
Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection to the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell’s property in Idaho in June 2020.
Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, who died suddenly in her sleep in October 2019.
Ms Vallow has pleaded not guilty to all charges in a dramatic case spanning a string of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.
On Tuesday the court heard graphic testimony from Detective Ray Hermosillo about the discovery of the corpses of Ms Vallow’s children in shallow graves on Mr Daybell’s property.
After lunch, a visibly upset Ms Vallow requested to be excused for the remainder of the day as further graphic evidence would be shown in court. Judge Steven Boyce denied the request.
Cross-examination of Det Hermosillo resumes on Wednesday.
After Thomas asks a few details about the search of the shallow graves (what kind of shovel, how much soil was removed), Judge Boyce calls an end to the days proceedings.
Court adjourns for the day.
Hermosillo will be back on the stand at 8.30am MT tomorrow.
Thomas asks Hermosillo about when the search warrant was going on at Chad Daybell’s property as to whether he could say for sure where he was looking when over his shoulder?
Hermosillo reiterates his earlier testimony that Chad was looking toward the tree.
Thomas asks where Lori was on 19 October — the day Tammy Daybell was murdered — he says he knows she was in Hawaii.
Moving on to the search of Chad Daybell’s property on 9 June, Hermosillo explains that police had planned to execute the warrant for weeks. He and other detectives arrived before other law enforcement agencies who were staged at a church some two miles away.
He adds that he has worked with the FBI on similar cases but nothing of this magnitude some five or six times.
Questioning Tylee’s “proof of life”, Thomas asks about the hundreds of tips that came in about Tylee after 8 September which is when she was last seen.
Hermosillo responds that they could not verify any additional sightings of Tylee and that they followed up on every tip.
Thomas asks for clarification on some of Hermosillo’s answers from earlier today, specifically why he got a warrant after the first visit to Lori’s apartment.
He replies that it was because of what he was told by Cox and Daybell about where JJ was (with his grandmother) which they knew not to be true.
When Lori called and said JJ was with Melanie Gibb, he also knew that was not true.
Hermosillo confirms that the first time they heard that JJ was missing was not until 18 November when Gilbert police came to take possession of the Jeep Wrangler’s infotainment data console.
Judge Boyce is back on the bench and defence attorney John Thomas begins his cross-examination of Detective Ray Hermosillo.
They begin by both concurring, after the earlier harrowing evidence, that “it has been a tough day.”
Thomas asks about the “intermittent” surveillance being conducted of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
Hermosillo estimates it was approximately 15 hours of surveillance over two weeks in November of 2019.
The couple was seen at the apartment on 1 November but he does not recall seeing them there after that.