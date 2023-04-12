✕ Close A look at the opening statements from official start of the Lori Vallow trial

The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is now underway in Boise, Idaho.

Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection to the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell’s property in Idaho in June 2020.

Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, who died suddenly in her sleep in October 2019.

Ms Vallow has pleaded not guilty to all charges in a dramatic case spanning a string of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.

On Tuesday the court heard graphic testimony from Detective Ray Hermosillo about the discovery of the corpses of Ms Vallow’s children in shallow graves on Mr Daybell’s property.

After lunch, a visibly upset Ms Vallow requested to be excused for the remainder of the day as further graphic evidence would be shown in court. Judge Steven Boyce denied the request.

Cross-examination of Det Hermosillo resumes on Wednesday.