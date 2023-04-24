✕ Close Vallow’s son blames doomsday mom for murder of siblings in jail call

Lori Vallow’s cousin has spoken out about how the murders surrounding the so-called “cult mom” tore their family apart.

Megan Eyden’s interview with NewsNation came at the end of the third week of Ms Vallow’s trial in Boise, Idaho, where she is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy.

Ms Eyden revealed that family tension first arose two months before the children vanished, when Ms Vallow’s fourth husband Charles was shot dead by her brother Alex Cox in Arizona in July 2019.

She shared her fear that if the family had held Ms Vallow and Cox accountable at the time, JJ and Tylee may still be alive.

During the latest testimony in the bombshell case - which multiple murders, unexplained deaths and cult beliefs - the court heard how Mr Daybell allegedly had a dream about his wife Tammy dying “before she turned 50”.

“He said her time was coming up and him and Lori were going to do things they committed to do for God,” Ms Vallow’s friend David Warwick testified.