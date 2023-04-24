Lori Vallow trial – update: Cult mom’s cousin speaks out after Chad Daybell’s chilling ‘dream’ revealed
Vallow’s son blames doomsday mom for murder of siblings in jail call
Lori Vallow’s cousin has spoken out about how the murders surrounding the so-called “cult mom” tore their family apart.
Megan Eyden’s interview with NewsNation came at the end of the third week of Ms Vallow’s trial in Boise, Idaho, where she is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy.
Ms Eyden revealed that family tension first arose two months before the children vanished, when Ms Vallow’s fourth husband Charles was shot dead by her brother Alex Cox in Arizona in July 2019.
She shared her fear that if the family had held Ms Vallow and Cox accountable at the time, JJ and Tylee may still be alive.
During the latest testimony in the bombshell case - which multiple murders, unexplained deaths and cult beliefs - the court heard how Mr Daybell allegedly had a dream about his wife Tammy dying “before she turned 50”.
“He said her time was coming up and him and Lori were going to do things they committed to do for God,” Ms Vallow’s friend David Warwick testified.
Last photo of Tylee Ryan
Tylee Ryan, 16, was last seen alive on 8 September 2019.
That day, Lori Vallow, Alex Cox, JJ and Tylee visited Yellowstone National Park. Photos of the family members there mark the last signs of life for Tylee.
Her remains were found in June 2020 on Mr Daybell’s property. Her remains were so badly burned that an autopsy to determine her cause of death was impossible, jurors heard.
Last known photo of JJ
Joshua “JJ” Vallow was last seen alive on 22 September 2019.
The last proof of life showed the little boy, who had autism, sitting on a sofa dressed in a matching set of red pyjamas.
Nine months later – on June 2020 – remains belonging to him and his 16-year-old sister Tylee Ryan were found buried on the grounds of their mother’s new husband’s property.
During Ms Vallow’s murder trial in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, shocked jurors were shown harrowing photos of JJ’s body – still dressed in his childlike pyjamas and a pull-up night diaper.
Graphic photos shown at “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s murder trial revealed how her slain son JJ was still wearing his red pyjamas and a nighttime diaper when his remains were found buried in a shallow grave on Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho.
Joshua “JJ” Vallow was last seen alive on 22 September 2019.
The last proof of life showed the little boy, who had autism, sitting on a sofa dressed in a matching set of red pyjamas.
Nine months later – on June 2020 – remains belonging to him and his 16-year-old sister Tylee Ryan were found buried on the grounds of their mother’s new husband’s property.
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow’s former nephew-in-law broke down in tears on the witness stand as he testified about the moment he had to identify the remains of her murdered seven-year-old son.
During an emotional first day of testimony in Ms Vallow’s murder trial on Monday, Brandon Boudreaux told jurors about the moment that he learned Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, and Tylee Ryan’s remains had been found buried on Chad Daybell’s property.
“I was in my parents’ home in the garage. It was the day before my wedding,” he sobbed.
New harrowing and bizarre details about the cult beliefs which allegedly drove – or excused – the 49-year-old to kill continue to come to light during her murder trial in Ada County Courthouse.
But, beyond the trial testimony, there’s also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom:
Lori Vallow was once seen as a doting mother.
Now, she is on trial for the murders of her two youngest children and the ex-wife of her new husband Chad Daybell in a chilling case with a doomsday cult at its core.
The 49-year-old mother-of-three is charged with the murders of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, who vanished without a trace in September 2019.
Almost one year later, their bodies were found buried on the grounds of Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.
She is also charged with the first-degree murder of Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell who died suddenly one month after the children’s disappearance.
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow is currently on trial in a case that has shocked the nation with its bizarre doomsday cult ties and the tragic deaths of almost everyone close to the mother-of-three and her new husband Chad Daybell.
The 49-year-old is charged with the murders of her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.
JJ and Tylee vanished without a trace back in September 2019, with their mother refusing to reveal their whereabouts to authorities for many months.
One month after they were last seen alive, Tammy – an otherwise healthy 49-year-old – died suddenly and Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell soon jetted off to Hawaii to get married on the beach.
In June 2020, the remains of JJ and Tylee were found buried on the grounds of Mr Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, and the doomsday cult couple were eventually charged with murder.
Prosecutors allege that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell conspired with Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox to murder Tammy, JJ and Tylee as part of their bizarre cult beliefs – but also for financial purposes so that they could collect Tammy’s life insurance money and the children’s social security and survivor benefits.
After lengthy delays – due to the pandemic and Ms Vallow’s admission into a mental health facility – her trial is finally under way in a courtroom in Boise, Idaho.
Jailhouse call reveals Daybell warning Vallow as police close in
A jailhouse phone call reveals Chad Daybell warning Lori Vallow that police were closing in on the day that her children’s remains were discovered buried on his property.
In the call, made at 11.03am on 9 June 2020, Mr Daybell is heard telling his new wife that law enforcement were on the scene searching his property in Rexburg, Idaho.
At the time, Ms Vallow was behind bars in Madison County Jail after she failed to meet a court order to present the children.
“They are searching the property,” a forlorn-sounding Mr Daybell says.
He later adds: “So, we’ll see what transpires.”
Just around one hour later, the remains of JJ and Tylee were discovered buried on Mr Daybell’s property.
Lori Vallow said missing JJ was watching Frozen 2 with a friend
Lori Vallow’s former friend Melanie Gibb testified that the cult mom had lied to police about JJ’s whereabouts – using her as an alibi.
Jurors heard that Chad Daybell called Ms Gibb a few days before Thanksgiving 2019 to tell her that the police would be calling her about JJ and Tylee’s whereabouts and that she shouldn’t answer.
Ms Vallow had claimed to authorities that JJ was with Ms Gibb watching Frozen 2 and asked her friend to take photos of random children at the movies to show police, jurors heard.
Initially, Ms Gibb said she didn’t know what to do so ignored police calls before speaking to them and admitting she hadn’t seen JJ.
A December 2019 phone call, secretly recorded by Ms Gibb, captured her confronting Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell about asking her to lie about JJ’s whereabouts.
In the call, Ms Vallow also claimed that she was trying to protect JJ because his grandmother Kay Woodcock was trying to “kidnap him”. She insisted that JJ – who was already dead – was “safe and happy” but refused to reveal where he was.
Ms Gibb told her friend: “If you really loved me, you would not have told the police I had JJ with me.”
Ms Vallow responded by telling her it “sounds like you have been influenced by somebody dark and obey dark things”.