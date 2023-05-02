Lori Vallow trial – live: DNA from ‘cult mom’ found on duct tape wrapped around JJ’s corpse, jury hears
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow in Eastern Idaho is not being broadcast on TV. Follow along here for live updates in the case
Graphic details released pertaining to JJ Vallow’s and Tylee Ryan’s deaths
Week five of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow’s trial is underway in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
On Friday, jurors heard more details about Tammy’s sudden death – which was first ruled “natural causes” before her body was exhumed.
Disturbing 911 calls were played in court revealing how Tammy was shot at by a masked man just 10 days before her murder. On 9 October 2019, the mother-of-five had returned from the grocery store and was unloading items from her car when the man shot at her.
Jurors also heard testimony from Tammy’s sister Samantha Gwilliam and the 911 call Mr Daybell made to report his wife’s sudden death.
Court adjourns for the day
After further photos of the bruising on Tammy are shown to the jury, Blake has finished direct examination of Dr Christensen.
Lori Vallow’s defence team will begin cross-examination of Dr Christensen in the morning.
Court is adjourned and the trial will resume at 8.30am MT on Tuesday.
Dr Christensen says Lividity, rigor mortis, and body temperature can help narrow the window for a time of death but the longer someone is dead it’s harder to get a time frame.
As he was not present the day Tammy died, he says he relies on external information to help determine the time of death.
Based on what Chad Daybell said about Tammy being cold and stiff at 6am, it’s likely she died a couple of hours earlier.
Dr Christensen concludes by saying he looked at other causes of death and did not find them to be likely. He again stresses the cause of death was asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide and that the bruises played a part in establishing the cause of death as they were consistent with being restrained.
The bruises occurred around the time of death and more than likely before she died as once circulation stops its much harder for the haemorrhaging to occur that leads to a bruise.
Photos of the bruising are shown to the court.
Dr Christensen marks the location of the bruises on Tammy’s body on a diagram.
There were six bruises on the front of her body and four on the back. He notes that they could be indicative of Tammy being restrained.