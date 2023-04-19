Lori Vallow trial – live: Court hears Colby Ryan confront ‘cult mom’ over sibling deaths in angry prison call
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow is not being live-streamed on court TV. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow resumed in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday following a one-day break on Monday.
Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020.
Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy in October 2019.
She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning multiple murders and unexplained deaths, in which jurors have heard testimony from Ms Vallow’s former friends concerning bizarre ritualist “castings” to rid people of dark spirits.
On Tuesday, Ms Vallow’s surviving son Colby Ryan told the court about text messages he received from his sister’s phone in the weeks after her murder that felt like he was speaking with someone else.
The jury then heard him angrily confront his mother about the deaths of his siblings in a phone call to her in prison.
“You ripped my heart out!” he told her.
Rachel Sharp has compiled a timeline of the tragic and bizarre case:
A jailhouse phone call captured the moment Chad Daybell warned “cult mom” Lori Vallow that police were closing in on the day that her children’s remains were discovered buried on his property.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Graphic photos shown at “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s murder trial revealed how her slain son JJ was still wearing his red pyjamas and a nighttime diaper when his remains were found buried in a shallow grave on Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho.
His sister Tylee’s remains were found nearby.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds Lori Vallow and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell.
A former friend of Lori Vallow has revealed the “cult mom’s” chilling response after being confronted about her missing teen daughter.
Ms Vallow’s trial is in its second week at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, almost three years after she was charged with killing her son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, and daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspiring to murder the first wife of her doomsday preacher husband Chad Daybell.
On Friday, Ms Vallow’s former friend and former fellow cult acolyte Zulema Pastenes told the court about the ritualistic “castings” that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell performed to drive out demons from “dark spirits.”
Andrea Blanco reports.
On day six of testimony in the trial of “cult mom” Lori Vallow, the jury heard a recording of a phone call between the defendant and her eldest son from the early months of her incarceration.
Colby Ryan, Ms Vallow’s son from her second marriage, was called a witness for the prosecution. He is her only surviving child following the murders of daughter Tylee, 16, and adopted son JJ, 7, in September 2019.
In the emotional call between mother and son, Ms Vallow refused to switch on her camera, while Mr Ryan demanded to know whether Jesus had really told her to murder his siblings.
Court adjourns for the day
Judge Boyce adjourns court for the day.
The trial will continue at 8.30am MT tomorrow.
A further document put into evidence is the rental application for the town home in Rexburg. Lori put her income as $5,000 per month (the total of all the Social Security benefits) and said her reason for moving was so her daughter could attend BYU-Idaho.
Lori also shared a credit card with her brother Alex Cox.
In a March 2019 statement, there is an airfare for Tylee to go to Hawaii with a friend, and another for Chad Daybell to fly from Idaho Falls to Mesa.
Both Charles Vallow and Tammy Daybell were still alive at this point and married to Lori and Chad respectively.