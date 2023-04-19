✕ Close Lori Vallow: Ex-best friend gives disturbing testimony in ‘Doomsday Mom’ trial

The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow resumed in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday following a one-day break on Monday.

Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020.

Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy in October 2019.

She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning multiple murders and unexplained deaths, in which jurors have heard testimony from Ms Vallow’s former friends concerning bizarre ritualist “castings” to rid people of dark spirits.

On Tuesday, Ms Vallow’s surviving son Colby Ryan told the court about text messages he received from his sister’s phone in the weeks after her murder that felt like he was speaking with someone else.

The jury then heard him angrily confront his mother about the deaths of his siblings in a phone call to her in prison.

“You ripped my heart out!” he told her.