✕ Close Vallow’s son blames doomsday mom for murder of siblings in jail call

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow continues in Boise, Idaho, as the jury hears a seventh day of testimony.

Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on the property of Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell in June 2020.

Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy in October 2019.

She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning multiple murders and unexplained deaths, where jurors have heard testimony about Ms Vallow’s concerning cult beliefs.

On Tuesday, the jury heard Ms Vallow’s only surviving child Colby Ryan angrily confront his mother about his siblings’ deaths in a jailhouse phone call, telling her: “You ripped my heart out!”

Wednesday’s testimony outlined how after their murders Ms Vallow stole Social Security payments intended for Tylee and JJ, and how Mr Daybell wired thousands of dollars to his own family as police searched his property for the children’s bodies.