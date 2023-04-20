Lori Vallow trial – live: Chad Daybell wired $24k to his own children as police dug for Tylee and JJ’s bodies
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow is not being live-streamed on court TV. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
Vallow’s son blames doomsday mom for murder of siblings in jail call
The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow continues in Boise, Idaho, as the jury hears a seventh day of testimony.
Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on the property of Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell in June 2020.
Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy in October 2019.
She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning multiple murders and unexplained deaths, where jurors have heard testimony about Ms Vallow’s concerning cult beliefs.
On Tuesday, the jury heard Ms Vallow’s only surviving child Colby Ryan angrily confront his mother about his siblings’ deaths in a jailhouse phone call, telling her: “You ripped my heart out!”
Wednesday’s testimony outlined how after their murders Ms Vallow stole Social Security payments intended for Tylee and JJ, and how Mr Daybell wired thousands of dollars to his own family as police searched his property for the children’s bodies.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Court adjourns for the day
There is a brief redirect regarding if April knew about the hierarchy of the “religion” Lori was involved in — she says she did not but mainly thinks of the group involved in the podcasts (Chad, Zulema, Melanie, etc).
Judge Boyce adjourns the court for the day.
The trial resumes again tomorrow morning at 8.30am MT.
April says she had never met Melanie Gibb before the 2019 Hawaii visit and says that both Melanie and Lori were on the same page concerning their new beliefs. She felt they were “subtly grooming” her, and she felt “their ultimate goal was to include me”.
She was not interested.
Cross-examination concludes.
April says she does not believe in multiple lives/probations and their church does not teach that. She did not hear Lori talk about zombies or castings in 2018, but in 2019 she did talk about the light/dark scale.
She describes it as unusual and that Lori had not spoken about it when they lived in Hawaii before.
April asked why she had changed her beliefs and Lori said she had had experiences in the temple that changed her views and she found a group of like-minded people. April told Lori she didn’t share the beliefs — despite Lori saying she was a goddess.
She is asked what they taught their children about Jesus and says they taught that he healed sick people but couldn’t recall specifically if they said he cast out evil spirits.
They did teach the children about the love of God and the need to be good people.
Defence attorney Jim Archibald begins cross-examination.
He asks if she noticed a change in Lori’s religious beliefs during the time she knew her. April says yes, when she became part of the new group she was involved in.
April says Lori’s beliefs about Jesus started to change a little when she had visited Hawaii in July 2018. By the 2019 visit, those beliefs were more amplified than before.