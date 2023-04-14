Lori Vallow trial - live: Friend explains why ‘cult mom’ and Chad Daybell believed JJ and Tylee were zombies
Murder trial of ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow is not being livestreamed on court TV. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
Lori Vallow murder trial day 9: Melanie Gibb, former best friend of ‘Doomsday mom,’ testifies
The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is underway in Boise, Idaho.
Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020.
Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy, who died suddenly in October 2019.
She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.
On Thursday, her former best friend Melanie Gibb testified about the bizarre beliefs and rituals the couple engaged in, and how she unwittingly became a key part of the search for JJ, and how they called people they wanted out of their lives “zombies” who had been taken over by Satan.
The court adjourned after listening to an audio file of a 15-minute blessing Mr Daybell conveyed upon Alex Cox, Ms Vallow’s brother, whom he described as her “protector”. Mr Cox died just over two weeks later.
Graphic photos shown at “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s murder trial revealed how her slain son JJ was still wearing his red pyjamas and a nighttime diaper when his remains were found buried in a shallow grave on Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho.
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow’s former nephew-in-law broke down in tears on the witness stand as he testified about the moment he had to identify the remains of her murdered seven-year-old son.
During an emotional first day of testimony in Ms Vallow’s murder trial on Monday, Brandon Boudreaux told jurors about the moment that he learned Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, and Tylee Ryan’s remains had been found buried on Chad Daybell’s property.
Everything we know about the Lori Vallow Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial
It looked every inch the fairytale wedding.
Dressed in white with pink flower garlands around their necks, the bride and groom couldn’t have looked happier as they exchanged vows on a paradise beach in Hawaii.
Photos captured the apparently blissful day as they toasted their nuptials, embraced and she danced to him playing the guitar.
But, behind the photos, something much more disturbing was going on.
Her two children had not been seen alive in two months.
His wife of three decades – the mother of his five children – had died suddenly just two weeks earlier.
And her husband had been shot dead by her brother (who would also soon be dead) not long before.
In the three years since the November 2019 wedding of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, a deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies has come to light.
Five people close to the couple have wound up dead.
And the couple are now charged with murder.
Here’s a timeline of the tragic and bizarre case being heard in Boise, Idaho:
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow suddenly left the room where she is standing trial for the murders of her daughter and son after the court heard graphic details on how the children’s remains were recovered in a pet cemetery.
Ms Vallow’s ongoing trial in Boise, Idaho, was delayed on Tuesday when her defence attorneys asked Judge Steven Boyce for a moment to speak with their visibly upset client, KUTV reported. Ms Vallow and the rest of the court had just returned from a lunch break after hearing disturbing details about the way her children JJ, seven, and Tylee, 16, were discovered buried on her doomsday preacher husband Chad Daybell’s property.
Tammy Daybell murder revealed as asphyxiation
The cause of death of Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy has finally been revealed as “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s high-profile murder trial gets underway in Idaho.
In opening statements in Ada County Courthouse on Monday morning, Fremont County prosecutor Lindsey Blake told jurors that Tammy, 49, died by asphyxiation – and not peacefully in her sleep as was originally claimed.
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow was driven by “money, power and sex” to murder her two children and her new husband’s then-wife, prosecutors told her murder trial – as jurors were shown graphic images of the children’s charred and buried remains.
Secret recording: Vallow confronted by best friend about JJ lies and relationship with Chad Daybell
A phone call between “cult mom” Lori Vallow and her former best friend was played in court during her ongoing trial for the murders of two of her children.
The trial of Ms Vallow, 49, continues at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, almost three years after she was charged with killing her son Joshua “JJ” Vallow and daughter Tylee Ryan and conspiring to murder her doomsday preacher’s husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
On Thursday, prosecutors played a phone conversation between Mr Daybell, Ms Vallow and her then-best friend Melanie Gibb, who was on the stand testifying for the state. In the early December 2019 call, which she recorded secretly, Ms Gibb delved into the couple’s bizarre cult beliefs and later confronted them for asking her to lie to the police about JJ’s whereabouts.
Court adjourns for the day
Det Duncan clarifies that this blessing was recorded on 24 November 2019.
Alex died on 12 December 2019.
Questioning of the detective will continue tomorrow at 8.30am MT.
Judge Boyce adjourns the court for the day.
The blessing closes with a promise to Alex that he is moving toward translation and transfiguration and an “Amen” from both Chad and Lori.