Lori Vallow trial – live: Doomsday mom texts show Chad Daybell likened himself to Harry Potter before murders
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow is not being live-streamed on court TV. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is taking a scheduled one-day break in Boise, Idaho, on Monday – after a week of upsetting and shocking revelations and bizarre insights into her beliefs and rituals.
Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020.
Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy, who died suddenly in October 2019.
She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning multiple murders and unexplained deaths.
In court last week, jurors were shown bombshell emails and text messages between Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell as they embarked on an affair prior to allegedly conspiring to kill people in their way.
In one bizarre message, Mr Daybell compared himself to Harry Potter. “I’m a grown-up version of Harry Potter, who has to live with the Dudleys in his little space under the stairs,” he wrote in July 2019.
Lori Vallow’s chilling response to question about missing daughter
A former friend of Lori Vallow has revealed the “cult mom’s” chilling response after being confronted about her missing teen daughter.
Ms Vallow’s trial is in its second week at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, almost three years after she was charged with killing her son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, and daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspiring to murder the first wife of her doomsday preacher husband Chad Daybell.
On Friday, Ms Vallow’s former friend and former fellow cult acolyte Zulema Pastenes told the court about the ritualistic “castings” that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell performed to drive out demons from “dark spirits.”
Testifying under oath for the prosecution, Ms Pastenes opened up about Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell’s cult beliefs and their “rating system of light and dark” for how they ranked the spirits of the people around them.
Zulema Pastenes told the court about the ritualistic “castings” that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell performed to drive out demons from “dark spirits”
Everything we know bout the Lori Vallow ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial
It looked every inch the fairytale wedding.
Dressed in white with pink flower garlands around their necks, the bride and groom couldn’t have looked happier as they exchanged vows on a paradise beach in Hawaii.
Photos captured the apparently blissful day as they toasted their nuptials, embraced and she danced to him playing the guitar.
But, behind the photos, something much more disturbing was going on.
Her two children had not been seen alive in two months.
His wife of three decades – the mother of his five children – had died suddenly just two weeks earlier.
And her husband had been shot dead by her brother (who would also soon be dead) not long before.
In the three years since the November 2019 wedding of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, a deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies has come to light.
Five people close to the couple have wound up dead.
And the couple are now charged with murder.
How did Charles Vallow die?
Vallow confronted by best friend about JJ lies and relationship with Chad Daybell
A phone call between “cult mom” Lori Vallow and her former best friend was played in court during her ongoing trial for the murders of two of her children.
On Thursday, prosecutors played a phone conversation between Mr Daybell, Ms Vallow and her then-best friend Melanie Gibb, who was on the stand testifying for the state. In the early December 2019 call, which she recorded secretly, Ms Gibb delved into the couple’s bizarre cult beliefs and later confronted them for asking her to lie to the police about JJ’s whereabouts.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Lori Vallow confronted by best friend about JJ lies in secret recording
Prosecutors played a phone conversation between Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell and her former best friend Melanie Gibb in court on Thursday
Timeline of ‘doomsday cult mom’s’ case
More than three years after her children were last seen alive, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is finally on trial for their murders.
Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 8, vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a multi-state search while their mother appeared carefree – marrying her new husband Chad Daybell on a beach in Hawaii.
The children’s bodies were finally discovered nine months later buried in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Timeline of the Lori Vallow Daybell case
Lori Vallow trial live
Chad Daybell warned Lori Vallow of police searching his property in jailhouse phone call
A jailhouse phone call captured the moment Chad Daybell warned “cult mom” Lori Vallow that police were closing in on the day that her children’s remains were discovered buried on his property.
In the call, made on 9 June 2020 and played in court during Ms Vallow’s high-profile double murder trial on Wednesday, Mr Daybell is heard telling his new wife that law enforcement were on the scene searching his property in Rexburg, Idaho.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Lori Vallow trial hears jailhouse call with Chad Daybell on day bodies found
Call was made around an hour before JJ and Tylee’s remains were found in Rexburg, Idaho
Brandon Boudreaux breaks down speaking about children’s remains
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow’s former nephew-in-law broke down in tears on the witness stand as he testified about the moment he had to identify the remains of her murdered seven-year-old son.
During an emotional first day of testimony in Ms Vallow’s murder trial on Monday, Brandon Boudreaux told jurors about the moment that he learned Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, and Tylee Ryan’s remains had been found buried on Chad Daybell’s property.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Lori Vallow’s nephew-in-law Brandon Boudreaux breaks down at murder trial
‘I was in my parents’ home in the garage. It was the day before my wedding,’ Boudreaux tells trial
Lori Vallow trial hears horrifying details of her children’s murders
Graphic photos shown at “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s murder trial revealed how her slain son JJ was still wearing his red pyjamas and a nighttime diaper when his remains were found buried in a shallow grave on Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho.
Joshua “JJ” Vallow was last seen alive on 22 September 2019.
Lori Vallow’s son JJ was found buried in red pyjamas and diaper
GRAPHIC CONTENT: ‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow’s trial heard how Tylee Ryan’s remains were too burned to carry out an autopsy
Detective reveals alarming items found in Lori Vallow’s home
One of the first detectives investigating the disappearance of “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s son and daughter has revealed the alarming items discovered in her home months before the children were found murdered.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Detective reveals alarming items found in Lori Vallow’s home weeks after murders
Detective Ray Hermosillo with the Rexburg Police Department testified about a November 2019 search of Lori Vallow’s apartment and the discovery of her children’s bodies in June 2020
Last week: Vallow abruptly leaves court after trial hears of discovery of children’s bodies
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow suddenly left the room where she is standing trial for the murders of her daughter and son after the court heard graphic details on how the children’s remains were recovered in a pet cemetery.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Lori Vallow abruptly leaves court after trial hears grisly details about crime scene
Attorneys for suspect asked Judge Steve Boyce time to have a private conversation with their client, who was visibly upset
Tammy Daybell murder revealed as asphyxiation
The cause of death of Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy has finally been revealed as “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s high-profile murder trial gets underway in Idaho.
In opening statements in Ada County Courthouse on Monday morning, Fremont County prosecutor Lindsey Blake told jurors that Tammy, 49, died by asphyxiation – and not peacefully in her sleep as was originally claimed.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Lori Vallow trial hears how Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy was killed
Tammy died ‘at the hands of another and died of asphyxiation,’ prosecutors said during opening statements in Lori Vallow’s murder trial