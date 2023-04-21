Lori Vallow trial – live: Friend recalls last time JJ was seen alive and Chad Daybell’s chilling death warning
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow is not being live-streamed on court TV. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
Vallow’s son blames doomsday mom for murder of siblings in jail call
The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow continues in Boise, Idaho, where she is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on the property of Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell in June 2020.
Ms Vallow, 49, is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy in October 2019.
She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning multiple murders, unexplained deaths and cult beliefs.
This week, the jury heard Ms Vallow’s surviving child Colby Ryan angrily confront his mother about his siblings’ deaths in a jailhouse phone call, telling her: “You ripped my heart out!”
Testimony also explained how Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell were planning a new life together in Hawaii – without any children — and how she stoel Social Security payments intended for Tylee and JJ.
On Thursday, a friend recalled a visit to Ms Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, including the last sighting of JJ and a chilling warning from Mr Daybell about Tammy’s death.
Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial so far
Rachel Sharp has compiled all the key revelations of the trial so far...
Cult beliefs and charred remains: Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Lori Vallow is at the centre of a bizarre case involving cults and multiple deaths. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far in her high-profile trial
Court is adjourned
Earlier today, Judge Boyce said the trial will resume on Monday at 8.30 MT, as the case is moving faster than expected.
Prosecution shows video recorded by Det Stubbs
Det Stubbs obtained warrants for three apartments in Lori’s complex after his department failed to find JJ.
Inside Lori’s Rexburg apartment, investigators retrieved guns in the garage of the apartment, as well as several Army-grade knives, and empty magazines for various weapons.
Police also found Hazmat-style suits and preparedness bags with emergency kits, a camouflage suit, ammunition, guns, silencers, and black trash bags full of clothes and papers. Toys and items belonging to JJ, including prescription medication, were also found in the search.
Det Stubbs tells jurors about Lori’s false claims
When Melanie Gibb failed to answer calls from Arizona police regarding JJ’s whereabouts, Det Stubbs and two other officers returned to Lori’s Rexburg apartment.
Later that day, Ms Gibb reached out to law enforcement and told them JJ was not with her.
Det Stubbs testified that there was no evidence any of Lori’s relatives were trying to kill her to receive life insurance money.
He also told jurors Lori’s claims that Tylee was enrolled at Brigham Young University were false.
Court watches bodycam of Rexburg PD officers confronting Lori
Lori told officers with the Rexburg police department that JJ was in Arizona with her friend Melanie Gibb.
She said Kay Woodstock, JJ’s biological grandmother, had been trying to gain access to the little boy and making Lori’s life hard in the process.
In the bodycam, Lori is also heard saying that her brother in Arizona, not Alex Cox, was trying to kill her.
“Not only were we dealing with a situation where one of these individuals was possibly involved in an attempted shooting in Arizona but the individuals were being evasive and lying,” Det Stubbs testified, according to East Idaho News.
Det Stubbs also told jurors that Lori described Chad as ‘Alex’s friend,” but at the time authorities were aware they had married.
Det Stubbs tells court Rexburg PD visited Lori’s apartment in November 2019
The Jeep was eventually towed from the parking lot at Lori’s apartment building, but nobody reached out to police about it.
Investigators returned to Lori’s Rexburg apartment for a welfare check on JJ on 26 November 2019.