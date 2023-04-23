Lori Vallow trial – update: Cult mom’s cousin speaks out after Chad Daybell’s chilling ‘dream’ revealed
Lori Vallow’s cousin has spoken out about how the murders surrounding the so-called “cult mom” tore their family apart.
Megan Eyden’s interview with NewsNation came at the end of the third week of Ms Vallow’s trial in Boise, Idaho, where she is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy.
Ms Eyden revealed that family tension first arose two months before the children vanished, when Ms Vallow’s fourth husband Charles was shot dead by her brother Alex Cox in Arizona in July 2019.
She shared her fear that if the family had held Ms Vallow and Cox accountable at the time, JJ and Tylee may still be alive.
During the latest testimony in the bombshell case - which multiple murders, unexplained deaths and cult beliefs - the court heard how Mr Daybell allegedly had a dream about his wife Tammy dying “before she turned 50”.
“He said her time was coming up and him and Lori were going to do things they committed to do for God,” Ms Vallow’s friend David Warwick testified.
Jailhouse call reveals Daybell warning Vallow as police close in
A jailhouse phone call reveals Chad Daybell warning Lori Vallow that police were closing in on the day that her children’s remains were discovered buried on his property.
In the call, made at 11.03am on 9 June 2020, Mr Daybell is heard telling his new wife that law enforcement were on the scene searching his property in Rexburg, Idaho.
At the time, Ms Vallow was behind bars in Madison County Jail after she failed to meet a court order to present the children.
“They are searching the property,” a forlorn-sounding Mr Daybell says.
He later adds: “So, we’ll see what transpires.”
Just around one hour later, the remains of JJ and Tylee were discovered buried on Mr Daybell’s property.
Lori Vallow said missing JJ was watching Frozen 2 with a friend
Lori Vallow’s former friend Melanie Gibb testified that the cult mom had lied to police about JJ’s whereabouts – using her as an alibi.
Jurors heard that Chad Daybell called Ms Gibb a few days before Thanksgiving 2019 to tell her that the police would be calling her about JJ and Tylee’s whereabouts and that she shouldn’t answer.
Ms Vallow had claimed to authorities that JJ was with Ms Gibb watching Frozen 2 and asked her friend to take photos of random children at the movies to show police, jurors heard.
Initially, Ms Gibb said she didn’t know what to do so ignored police calls before speaking to them and admitting she hadn’t seen JJ.
A December 2019 phone call, secretly recorded by Ms Gibb, captured her confronting Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell about asking her to lie about JJ’s whereabouts.
In the call, Ms Vallow also claimed that she was trying to protect JJ because his grandmother Kay Woodcock was trying to “kidnap him”. She insisted that JJ – who was already dead – was “safe and happy” but refused to reveal where he was.
Ms Gibb told her friend: “If you really loved me, you would not have told the police I had JJ with me.”
Ms Vallow responded by telling her it “sounds like you have been influenced by somebody dark and obey dark things”.
In a courtroom in Idaho, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is now on trial for the murders of her two youngest children and her lover’s wife.
Prosecutors say that she conspired with lover Chad Daybell and brother Alex Cox to kill her children JJ and Tylee and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy as part of their doomsday cult beliefs – but also so they could collect life insurance money and the kids’ social security and survivor benefits.
It’s a bizarre and tragic case that has shocked the nation over the last few years – and which is now playing out in court for the first time as Ms Vallow stands trial in Boise, Idaho.
Here are the key players in the sprawling case:
More than three years after her children were last seen alive, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is finally on trial for their murders.
Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 8, vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a multi-state search while their mother appeared carefree – marrying her new husband Chad Daybell on a beach in Hawaii.
The children’s bodies were finally discovered nine months later buried in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.
Their disappearances and deaths mark only part of a dramatic case that spans a deeply disturbing pattern of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.
Now, Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell are charged in Idaho with JJ and Tylee’s murders, as well as the murder of Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.
Ms Vallow is also separately charged in Arizona with conspiring to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow, with the help of her now-deceased brother Alex Cox – who mysteriously also died three months after the children’s disappearance.
The doomsday couple – who are yet to turn on each other – were due to stand trial together in Idaho but the cases were severed at the 11th hour.
Now, Ms Vallow is on trial separately in Boise, Idaho.
Here’s a timeline of the tragic and bizarre case:
Cult mom believed children had ‘dark spirits’
In court, juurors heard testimony about the dark doomsday cult beliefs of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
Friend Melanie Gibb testified that Ms Vallow told her JJ and Tylee had been taken over by “dark spirits” in September 2019 – the month of their disappearance.
She claimed that JJ had become “dark” that month, would climb on top of the fridge and cabinets, and would say things like “I love Satan”.
Ms Gibb testified that JJ appeared to be acting like a typical seven-year-old who had autism.
Ms Vallow allegedly also claimed that Tylee had moved into dorm rooms at BYU-Idaho and that all of the teen’s belongings had been moved into storage.
As part of their cult beliefs, the doomsday couple believed in a rating system ranking people’s spirits from “light” to “dark”, said Ms Gibb.
They believed that some people – including the children – were “zombies” and the only way to get rid of the zombies was for the human body to be destroyed.
Ms Vallow’s fourth husband Charles Vallow was also labeled as “dark”, said Ms Gibb.
ICYMI: Lori Vallow abruptly leaves court after trial hears of unbearable smell of JJ and Tylee’s bodies
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow suddenly left the room where she is standing trial for the murders of her daughter and son after the court heard graphic details on how the children’s remains were recovered in a pet cemetery.
Ms Vallow’s ongoing trial in Boise, Idaho, was delayed on Tuesday when her defence attorneys asked Judge Steven Boyce for a moment to speak with their visibly upset client, KUTV reported. Ms Vallow and the rest of the court had just returned from a lunch break after hearing disturbing details about the way her children JJ, seven, and Tylee, 16, were discovered buried on her doomsday preacher husband Chad Daybell’s property.
Testifying for the prosecution, Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo recounted the grisly scene investigators found on 9 June 2020, nearly nine months after his department first alerted the FBI of Ms Vallow’s refusal to disclose her children’s whereabouts.
Mr Hermosillo told jurors that JJ’s body was found wrapped in a plastic bag and duct tape. In another area of the property, investigators discovered burnt flesh and charred bones that were later confirmed to be Tylee’s remains.
Cult mom laughed as surviving child confronted her about dead siblings
In a chilling jailhouse phone call played to the court, Lori Vallow was heard laughing as her only surviving child confronted her about the deaths of his two siblings.
Colby Ryan, Ms Vallow’s eldest son from her second marriage, took the stand to testify against his mother on day six of he trial.
During his testimony, jurors heard an emotional phone call between him and Ms Vallow as she was held behind bars in August 2020 – two months after JJ and Tylee’s remains were discovered.
“My siblings, my whole family, my dad – everyone is gone except my mom and you’re in jail because of it. You ripped my heart out. You ripped everyone’s heart out,” he told her.
When Mr Ryan told her “you murdered my siblings”, Ms Vallow denied it saying: “I didn’t. I’m sorry you feel that way.”
In the call, Mr Ryan pleaded with his mother to tell him the truth about what happened to his brother and sister and questioned how she could believe Jesus Christ was on her side.
Ms Vallow was heard laughing in response, and saying that only Tylee and JJ know what happened.
“They love me and they are fine and they know the truth and we are the only people that do,” she said, claiming that all would become clear in the afterlife.
Mr Ryan also confronted his mother about texts that were sent from Tylee’s phone to him after she had already been killed, accusing her of posing as his sister to keep up the pretence that she was alive.
The trial in courtroom sketches:
JJ’s grandmother Kay Woodcock is the first witness to take the stand:
Brandon Boudreaux, who was previously married to Lori Vallow Daybell’s niece, sobs on the stand speaking about the children :
Lori Vallow sits between her lawyers in the courtroom:
Charles Vallow shooting caused ‘rip’ in Lori Vallow’s extended family, cousin says
The shooting of Lori Vallow’s fourth husband Charles created a “rip” in her extended family, according to her cousin.
Charles was shot dead by Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox in Arizona in July 2019, two months before her children JJ and Tylee vanished in Idaho.
Police initially ruled that Cox acted in self defence after a fight broke out during a custody dispute over JJ, who was Charles and Ms Vallow’s adoptive son. However, police have since ruled that Charles’ death was a murder conspiracy.
Ms Vallow’s cousin, Megan Eyden, revealed the impact the shooting had on the family in a new interview with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield.
“All I can tell you is that for sure there was a rip in the family when Charles was killed,” Ms Eyden said. “There was part of the family that believed that Alex acted in self-defense and there was a part of the family that believes that he did not. And that definitely was a separation in our family. And I think that sort of continues … somewhat today.”
Ms Eyden said she still struggles with the idea “that if her immediate family had been willing to hold her (Vallow) accountable and hold Alex accountable at that time that the kids might still be alive”.
Lori Vallow’s chilling response when asked about Tylee’s whereabouts
Zulema Pastenes was in the cult with Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell and Alex Cox and married Cox just weeks before he died suddenly.
She testified in court this week that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell performed ritualistic “castings” to drive out “dark spirits” from individuals and that the cult mom also taught other women classes on how to “cast out demons”.
In September 2019, she said she went to Rexburg and saw JJ there alive but didn’t see Tylee.
She said she asked where Tylee was and Ms Vallow told her that her daughter “had to be freed”.
She then allegedly put her hand in front of Ms Pastenes’ face and told her: “Don’t ask.”
Prior to her disappearance, Ms Pastenes said Ms Vallow had claimed Tylee was possessed by a demon named “Hillary” and that JJ was also being attacked by dark spirits. She also claimed her husband Charles Vallow was possessed by a dark spirit named Garrett.