The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow continues in Boise, Idaho, where she is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on the property of Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell in June 2020.

Ms Vallow, 49, is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy in October 2019.

She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning multiple murders, unexplained deaths and cult beliefs.

On Thursday, Ms Vallow’s former friend David Warwick told the court that Mr Daybell claimed he had a dream about Tammy dying “before she turned 50”.

“He said her time was coming up and him and Lori were going to do things they committed to do for God,” he said.

Tammy died suddenly about six months before she would have been 50.

He also testified about the last time he saw JJ alive, saying the boy vanished after Ms Vallow said the seven-year-old had “an episode and knocked over a picture of Christ”.