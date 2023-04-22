Lori Vallow Daybell trial – live: Chad Daybell’s chilling ‘dream’ revealed in friend’s murder case testimony
The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow continues in Boise, Idaho, where she is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on the property of Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell in June 2020.
Ms Vallow, 49, is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy in October 2019.
She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning multiple murders, unexplained deaths and cult beliefs.
On Thursday, Ms Vallow’s former friend David Warwick told the court that Mr Daybell claimed he had a dream about Tammy dying “before she turned 50”.
“He said her time was coming up and him and Lori were going to do things they committed to do for God,” he said.
Tammy died suddenly about six months before she would have been 50.
He also testified about the last time he saw JJ alive, saying the boy vanished after Ms Vallow said the seven-year-old had “an episode and knocked over a picture of Christ”.
Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s trial:
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow is currently on trial in a case that has shocked the nation with its bizarre doomsday cult ties and the tragic deaths of almost everyone close to the mother-of-three and her new husband Chad Daybell.
The 49-year-old is charged with the murders of her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.
JJ and Tylee vanished without a trace back in September 2019, with their mother refusing to reveal their whereabouts to authorities for many months.
One month after they were last seen alive, Tammy – an otherwise healthy 49-year-old – died suddenly and Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell soon jetted off to Hawaii to get married on the beach.
In June 2020, the remains of JJ and Tylee were found buried on the grounds of Mr Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, and the doomsday cult couple were eventually charged with murder.
Prosecutors allege that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell conspired with Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox to murder Tammy, JJ and Tylee as part of their bizarre cult beliefs – but also for financial purposes so that they could collect Tammy’s life insurance money and the children’s social security and survivor benefits.
After lengthy delays – due to the pandemic and Ms Vallow’s admission into a mental health facility – her trial is finally under way in a courtroom in Boise, Idaho.
Here are the key revelations from the trial – so far:
Vallow and Daybell were planning new life in Hawaii – without children
The doomsday couple was planning to embark on a new life together in Hawaii – without any children.
In court this week, jurors were shown an email sent by Chad Daybell to a realtor in Hawaii in November 2019, just days after the couple wed on a beach there.
In the email, he said that they were looking for a home for a couple “with no pets or children”.
“We are interested in seeing this property. Would the owners be interested in leasing this property to a clean couple with no pets or children? Please let us know. Thank you,” he wrote.
Lori Vallow confronted by best friend about JJ lies in secret recording
A phone call between “cult mom” Lori Vallow and her former best friend was played in court during her ongoing trial for the murders of two of her children.
The trial of Ms Vallow, 49, continues at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, almost three years after she was charged with killing her son Joshua “JJ” Vallow and daughter Tylee Ryan and conspiring to murder her doomsday preacher’s husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
On Thursday, prosecutors played a phone conversation between Mr Daybell, Ms Vallow and her then-best friend Melanie Gibb, who was on the stand testifying for the state. In the early December 2019 call, which she recorded secretly, Ms Gibb delved into the couple’s bizarre cult beliefs and later confronted them for asking her to lie to the police about JJ’s whereabouts.
Read the full story:
‘Grand theft timeline’ revealed
During the trial this week, several law enforcement officials testified about what was described as “the grand theft timeline” – revealing the alleged financial motive for the killings.
Jurors heard how, in the months surrounding the murders, there were several suspicious changes to the social security payments meant for Tylee and JJ.
Tylee’s father – and Lori Vallow’s second husband – Joseph Ryan died in 2018 and so the teenager was eligible for the benefits.
On 16 August 2019, Tylee’s social security benefits were changed so that they would be paid into her mother’s bank account instead of her own. Three days later, Ms Vallow and Tylee opened a joint bank account.
Days later – on 31 August – Ms Vallow moved Tylee and JJ to Rexburg, Idaho, to where Chad Daybell lived. On 8 September,Tylee was last seen alive.
A similar pattern was presented to jurors with JJ’s finances. After Charles Vallow’s death, his son JJ began receiving social security payments. Ms Vallow began receiving the payments into her bank account on her son’s behalf in September. Days later, prosecutors say JJ was killed.
Even after the deaths of JJ and Tylee, Ms Vallow allegedly continued to collect the social security payments.
Ms Vallow’s accounts were then used to pay for flights for herself and Mr Daybell.
Jurors also heard how Mr Daybell made a life insurance claim for Tammy Daybell just days after she died in October 2019. He ultimately received $400,000 in benefits from it.
Who was Tammy Daybell?
Tammy Daybell was Chad Daybell’s first wife who he allegedly murdered in October 2019.
In October 2019, Tammy called 911 after a man allegedly shot at her in the driveway of her home. She took to Facebook to describe the incident.
Just 10 days later, Tammy died suddenly in her sleep at the age of 49. Her death was initially ruled natural causes and Mr Daybell declined an autopsy.
But following the disappearance of Tylee and JJ, law enforcement officials grew suspicious. Her body was exhumed for an autopsy, with officials finding she actually died by asphyxiation.
Now, Mr Daybell is charged with her murder while both he and Lori Vallow are charged with conspiring to murder her.
Lori Vallow trial hears emotional prison call with surviving son Colby Ryan
On day six of testimony in the trial of “cult mom” Lori Vallow, the jury heard a recording of a phone call between the defendant and her eldest son from the early months of her incarceration.
Colby Ryan, Ms Vallow’s son from her second marriage, was called a witness for the prosecution. He is her only surviving child following the murders of daughter Tylee, 16, and adopted son JJ, 7, in September 2019.
In the emotional call between mother and son, Ms Vallow refused to switch on her camera, while Mr Ryan demanded to know whether Jesus had really told her to murder his siblings.
Read the full story:
Who was Charles Vallow?
Charles Vallow was Lori Vallow’s fourth husband. The couple married in 2006 and adopted JJ together.
In July 2019, Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed Charles at Ms Vallow’s home in Chandler, Arizona.
Cox claimed that he shot Charles in self-defence when he tried to attack him with a baseball bat. However, Cox did not perform CPR on Vallow and waited 43 minutes to call police.
At the time, the case was closed as self-defence but, after it was reopened, investigators found that Cox and Ms Vallow allegedly conspired to kill Vallow.
His death came after he had warned – in divorce filings and police complaints – that he feared his wife would kill him and that she believed she was a god preparing for a second coming.
Ms Vallow is now facing charges in Arizona of conspiring to murder Charles.
Who was Alex Cox?
Alex Cox was Lori Vallow’s brother – who mysteriously died in December 2019.
Cox is also Ms Vallow and Chad Daybell’s alleged accomplice and co-conspirator in the murders of Tylee, JJ andTammy.
He also shot dead Ms Vallow’s fourth husband Charles Vallow in July 2019.
In December 2019 – just as Tammy’s body was being exhumed by authorities – Cox died suddenly aged 51.
His death has been ruled natural causes, with indications of a blood clot wedged in the arteries of his lungs. However, the overdose drug Narcan was also found in his system.
Napping in court, three words and typing too loudly: Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
New harrowing and bizarre details about the cult beliefs which allegedly drove – or excused – Lori Vallow to kill continue to come to light during her murder trial in Ada County Courthouse.
But, beyond the trial testimony, there’s also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom:
