Louisville bank shooting – live: Gunman legally bought AR-15-style rifle as bodycam video to be released
Tommy Elliott, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Josh Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 57, and Deana Eckert, 57 were all killed in the attack
Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said during a press briefing on Tuesday that gunman Connor Sturgeon bought the AR-15-style rifle used in the attack legally at a local shop in the city.
She added that body-camera footage from the shooting will be released later on Tuesday afternoon.
Mayor Craig Greenberg said that a vigil will take place on Wednesday at 5pm at the Muhammad Ali Center.
Gunman Connor Sturgeon left a chilling final voicemail message revealing his plans to “kill everyone” at the bank, according to police dispatch audio.
The audio, released by Broadcastify, captures the minute-by-minute police response to Monday’s horror attack, when the 25-year-old disgruntled employee gunned down his colleagues at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
In the audio, the dispatcher is heard relaying to law enforcement officials on the scene that Sturgeon had called a friend before the attack and left a voicemail saying he felt “suicidal” and planned to “kill everyone at the bank”.
Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon’s high school ‘concussions’ raise questions of CTE
Connor Sturgeon experienced “multiple concussions” as a high school athlete, raising questions about whether he suffered from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) prior to carrying out Monday’s mass shooting at a Louisville bank.
The 25-year-old employee entered the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, armed with an AR-15-style rifle on Monday morning.
He opened fire in a first-floor conference room as executives gathered for their morning meeting – all the while livestreaming the massacre on his Instagram account.
Officers responded to the scene within minutes and exchanged gunfire with the gunman, shooting him dead.
Five victims, all executives at the bank, died in the horror attack while others – including a responding police officer – are fighting for their lives in hospital.
Did Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon have CTE?
Motive for Monday's mass shooting remains unclear but new details continue to emerge about the man behind the attack
Body camera footage to be shown during 5pm press conference
The body camera footage from the shooting will be shown and discussed during a 5pm press conference on Tuesday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg has said, according to CNN.
He said the footage “will focus on the interactions between the shooter and police” and that what’s shown will be “respectful” to victims.
After the press conference, the footage will be shared on YouTube.
Ted Cruz used armed officers at banks as an example of safety - 10 days before Louisville bank shooting
Texas Senator Ted Cruz used armed officers at banks as an example of implementing more firearms to increase safety on school campuses, 10 days before the Louisville bank shooting.
On 31 March, just days after The Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, Mr Cruz (R-TX) posted an image on Twitter where he compared firearms present at banks to the need for firearms at schools to prevent school shootings.
“When you go to the bank and you deposit money in the bank, there are armed police officers at the bank. Why? Because we want to protect the money we save. Why on earth do we protect a stupid deposit more than our children?” The image read.
“We have an opportunity right now to double the police officers on campus and keep kids safe,” Mr Cruz’s statement continued.
Mr Cruz used the example to re-introduce two bills, the Securing Our Schools Act and the Protect Our Children’s Schools Act.
Ted Cruz mocked for citing armed officers at banks as an example of safety
"When you go to the bank and you deposit money in the bank, there are armed police officers at the bank. Why? Because we want to protect the money we save," read a post from Senator Ted Cruz last month
Chilling dispatch audio reveals Louisville bank shooter told friend about plans to ‘kill everyone’
Louisville mass shooter Connor Sturgeon left a chilling final voicemail message revealing his plans to “kill everyone” at the bank, according to police dispatch audio.
The audio, released by Broadcastify, captures the minute-by-minute police response to Monday’s horrible attack when the 25-year-old disgruntled employee gunned down his colleagues at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.
In the audio, the dispatcher is heard relaying to law enforcement officials on the scene that Sturgeon had called a friend before the attack and left a voicemail saying he felt “suicidal” and planned to “kill everyone at the bank”.
The motive is still unknown but sources say that he had been told he was being fired from the bank.
Sturgeon killed five people and wounded eight others. Those killed in Monday’s attack have been identified as Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 57; and Deanna Eckert, 57.
Dispatch audio reveals Louisville shooter told friend about plans to 'kill everyone'
Sturgeon went on rampage after being notified that the bank where he had worked since 2021 was ending his employment
‘I’m tired, but I’ll be honest, it’s more than tired. I’m weary,’ doctor says after treating shooting victims
Dr Jason Smith grew emotional as he spoke during Tuesday’s press conference, saying that he’s beyond tired from treating gun violence victims during his 15 years at University Hospital in Louisville.
He said the hospital “barely had to adjust our operating room schedule” to care for the victims because that’s how frequently “we are having to deal with gun violence in our community”.
“I’ll tell you personally, I’m weary. I’ve been in Louisville for 15 years, all of it at University Hospital for 15 years, I’ve cared for victims of violence and gunshot wounds. And people say I’m tired, but I’ll be honest, it’s more than tired. I’m weary,” he told the press.
“There’s only so many times you can walk into a room and tell someone they’re not coming home tomorrow,” he added. “And it just breaks your heart. When you hear someone screaming, ‘Mommy’ or ‘Daddy.’ It just becomes too hard day in and day out to be able to do that.”
Expelled Tennessee Democrat shares condolences after Louisville attack
Tennessee state Representative Justin Pearson, who was recently expelled from the chamber by Republicans after he and two other Democrats took part in a protest demanding gun control measures following the Nashville school shooting, shared his condolences after the Louisville attack.
“We are mourning with the people of Louisville as the nation grieves from another tragic mass shooting. This devastating loss of life could have been prevented, and it is imperative that we pass sensible gun safety laws to protect our loved ones,” he tweeted.
Mayor slams ‘horrific’ gun violence as he calls for reform
Mayor Craig Greenberg slammed the level of gun violence in Louisville as “horrific” during a press briefing on Tuesday as he called for reform.
He said 40 people have been killed by guns in the city this year. He urged all levels of government to take action.
“That level of gun violence is beyond horrific,” he said.
“We have to take action now,” he added. “We need short-term action to end this gun violence epidemic now so fewer people die on our streets, and in our banks, and in our schools and in our churches. And for that, we need help. We need help from our friends in [the Kentucky Capital of] Frankfort and help from our friends in Washington, DC.”
“This isn’t about partisan politics. This is about life and death. This is about preventing tragedies,” he said. “You may think this will never happen to you, never happen to any of your friends or loved ones. I used to think that. The sad truth is that now no one in our city, no one in our state, no one in our country has that luxury anymore.”
“Last year, I survived a workplace shooting. And now yesterday, I lost a very close friend in another workplace shooting,” Mr Greenberg said.
Vice president says ‘we can’t fall for a false choice between upholding the 2nd Amendment and saving lives’
Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted on Monday that “we grieve for those lost and pray for those wounded in Louisville, the 146th mass shooting in our nation this year”.
“We need leaders with the courage to act. We can’t fall for a false choice between upholding the 2nd Amendment and saving lives. We can do both,” she added.
Search warrant executed on residence of gunman
Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said during a press briefing on Tuesday that the shooter bought the rifle used in the shooting legally at a local shop on 4 April.
“We have executed a search warrant on his residence, and we have recovered items and we cannot get into specific details on what we recovered at this time, because again the investigation is ongoing,” she said.
Vigil to ‘acknowledge wounds, physical and emotional’ of gun violence
Mayor Craig Greenberg said during the press briefing on Wednesday that a vigil will be held tomorrow at 5pm at the Muhammed Ali Center.
“This vigil will be to acknowledge the wounds, physical and emotional, that gun violence leaves behind. It will be an interfaith opportunity for our entire community, to come together, to grieve, to heal, to begin to move forward,” he said.