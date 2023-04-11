✕ Close Shooting with ‘multiple casualties’ reported at bank in downtown Louisville

Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said during a press briefing on Tuesday that gunman Connor Sturgeon bought the AR-15-style rifle used in the attack legally at a local shop in the city.

She added that body-camera footage from the shooting will be released later on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said that a vigil will take place on Wednesday at 5pm at the Muhammad Ali Center.

Gunman Connor Sturgeon left a chilling final voicemail message revealing his plans to “kill everyone” at the bank, according to police dispatch audio.

The audio, released by Broadcastify, captures the minute-by-minute police response to Monday’s horror attack, when the 25-year-old disgruntled employee gunned down his colleagues at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

In the audio, the dispatcher is heard relaying to law enforcement officials on the scene that Sturgeon had called a friend before the attack and left a voicemail saying he felt “suicidal” and planned to “kill everyone at the bank”.