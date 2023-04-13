Louisville shooting – live: Panicked 911 call from gunman’s mother released after bodycam video shows ‘ambush’
Police release panicked 911 calls, with one caller screaming and crying during the four-minute exchange
Bodycam shows police confronting and fatally shooting Louisville bank shooter
The mother of the Louisville bank shooter called 911 saying that her son “currently has a gun and is heading toward” the Old National Bank in the city’s downtown.
“I need your help. He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a good kid,” the mother of 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon said. She identified herself as his mother during the call.
The parents of Sturgeon spoke out to denounce his “senseless acts of violence” as they noted his previous struggles with mental health.
The family shared their “sorrow, anguish, and horror” at the “unthinkable harm” caused by Sturgeon.
The family statement came after police released body camera video footage of officers confronting and fatally shooting the gunman.
After a minute of shooting, the gunman sits down in the lobby of the building, in an area facing the street, seemingly waiting for law enforcement to arrive.
About 90 seconds later, the police arrive at the scene, gunfire is exchanged and the shooter is shot and killed.
Sturgeon ultimately shot 13 people, killing five of them: Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 57; and Deanna Eckert, 57.
Hundreds participate in vigil held to honour victims
Hundreds of people participated in a prayer vigil that was held in Louisville last night to honour the victims of the mass shooting.
“This is a time to ask each other, ‘How are you doing,’” said Mayor Craig Greenberg. “And to really listen, and to really respond.”
Among the speakers was 2018 mass shooting survivor, Whitney Austin, who called on leaders and lawmakers to do more to prevent tragedies like this one as well.
“It wasn’t enough to stop this,” Ms Austin was quoted by WLKY as saying.
“When you feel broken an defeated, like we all do now, this is the most important moment for you to find hope. Because it is only through hope that you can find the strength to take action. And it is only through action that change will ever come.”
Louisville bank shooter legally bought AR-15-style rifle just six days before massacre
The disgruntled employee who killed five in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville legally bought the AR-15-style rifle just six days before carrying out the massacre.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday morning, Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said that gunman Connor Sturgeon purchased the gun used in the attack from a local dealership in the city on 4 April.
Just six days later, Sturgeon – a current employee at the bank – entered the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning armed with the rifle.
He opened fire in a first-floor conference room as executives gathered for their morning meeting – all the while livestreaming the massacre on his Instagram account.
Officers responded to the scene within minutes and exchanged gunfire with the gunman, shooting him dead.
Read more:
Louisville bank shooter legally bought AR-15-style rifle six days before massacre
In an impassioned press conference, Kentucky officials called for action on gun control after shooter Connor Sturgeon killed five at the Old National Bank in Louisville on Monday
Louisville mayor says ‘officers are outgunned by assailants’
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg has spoken out after the release of the police body cam footage of the Kentucky bank shooting that left five dead.
Appearing on NBC News NOW, Mr Greenberg spoke to host Tom Llamas, who said, “When you look at that bodycam video, one of the things that stood out to me is that Officer Wilt, the officer who unfortunately took a bullet to the head, comes out with a handgun and he’s facing off against a shooter who has an AR-15. What did that make you think when you saw that?”
“Oh, it’s infuriating. If you care about our police officers, it’s time for action. Here we have officers that are outgunned by assailants,” Mr Greenberg said.
“It’s time for action, so we’ve got to do a lot here in Kentucky. I’m going to be fighting in the halls of Washington, anywhere at the federal or [the] state level to give us the local autonomy.”
More here.
Louisville mayor says ‘officers are outgunned by assailants’
‘Our Kentucky laws would make me a criminal if I sought to implement, as mayor, more initiatives to reduce the amount of gun violence,’ Craig Greenberg says
Who are the victims of the Louisville bank shooting in Kentucky?
A 25-year-old employee opened fire at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning, killing five people and injuring eight others while live streaming the attack.
The shooter, identified as bank employee Connor Sturgeon, entered the Old National Bank in the downtown area of the city at around 8.30am armed with an AR-15-style rifle.
He shot and killed four bank executives inside the first-floor conference room before exchanging gunfire with responding police officers. Louisville deputy police chief Paul Humphrey said that he was shot dead by officer fire.
A fifth victim later succumbed to her injuries in hospital. All five were executives at the bank.
The victims have now been identified as Joshua Barrick, Thomas Elliott, Juliana Farmer, James Tutt, and Deana Eckert.
Eight others, including two police officers, were hospitalised with their injuries. One of the officers, 26-year-old Nickolas Wilt, who only graduated from the police academy in March, remains in critical condition after being shot in the head.
Mr Wilt “ran towards the gunfire today to save lives”, the police department said on Twitter.
Here is what we know so far about the victims:
Everything we know about the victims of Louisville bank shooting
Five victims killed were all executives at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. Rachel Sharp and Alisha Rahaman Sarkar report
Everything we know about the Louisville bank shooting that left six dead in Kentucky
Louisville became the latest US city rocked by gun violence this week when an employee gunned down five colleagues inside a bank before being shot dead by responding police officers.
Connor Sturgeon, a 25-year-old bank employee, entered the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle.
Officers responded to the scene within minutes and exchanged gunfire with the gunman, who was ultimately shot dead.
Four victims died on the scene, before a fifth died in hospital later on Monday.
The victims, all executives at the bank, have been identified as: Tommy Elliott, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Josh Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 57, and Deana Eckert, 57.
Another eight victims were hospitalised including two police officers who were shot by the gunman after responding to the scene.
One of those officers – Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt – was shot in the head and is now fighting for his life in hospital.
Here’s what we know so far about the mass shooting:
What we know about Louisville bank shooting that left six dead
Five bank executives were shot dead by a disgruntled employee at Old National Bank in Louisville on Monday morning. Graig Graziosi and Rachel Sharp reveal what we know so far about the shooting
Who is Connor Sturgeon, the Louisville gunman? Basketball star, bank worker, mass shooter
He was a high school basketball star whose father coached the team.
He was a 25-year-old University of Alabama graduate who was pursuing a career in banking in Louisville.
But now he will be remembered as America’s latest mass shooter.
On Monday, Connor Sturgeon stormed the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where he worked armed with an AR-15-style rifle.
Inside, he gunned down five of his colleagues in the first-floor conference room.
Officers responded to the scene within minutes and exchanged gunfire with the gunman, who was ultimately shot dead.
Four victims died on the scene, before a fifth died in hospital later on Monday.
The victims, all executives at the bank, have been identified as: Tommy Elliott, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Josh Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 57, and Deana Eckert, 57.
Here’s everything we know about the suspect:
Who is Connor Sturgeon, the suspect in the Louisville bank shooting?
Connor Sturgeon, 25, was an employee at Old National Bank in downtown, Louisville. On Monday, he killed five coworkers in a horror attack. Rachel Sharp, Megan Sheets and Graig Graziosi report
Mayor says Louisville murder weapon will be back on streets under state’s current law
The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, Democrat Craig Greenberg, slammed the state’s gun laws during a press briefing after the bank shooting that left five dead.
Mr Greenberg was speaking on Tuesday after Monday’s assault on Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
“To those in the national media that are joining us here today, this may be even more shocking than it is to those of us locally who know this and are dealing with this,” Mr Greenberg said.
“But under current Kentucky law, the assault rifle that was used to murder five of our neighbours and shoot at rescuing police officers will one day be auctioned off. Think about that,” he added.
“That murder weapon will be back on the streets one day, under Kentucky’s current law,” he said. “My administration has already taken action to remove the firing pin before turning confiscated guns over to the state. Because that’s all that the current law allows us to do.”
Read more:
Mayor says Louisville murder weapon will be back on streets under state’s current law
‘Let us destroy illegal guns and destroy the guns that have been used to kill our friends and kill our neighbours,’ Craig Greenberg says
Louisville doctor treating bank shooting victims chokes up as he begs lawmakers to ‘do something’
The Louisville doctor treating the victims of Monday’s mass shooting choked up with emotion as he said that he has become “weary” from seeing so many people killed or wounded as a result of gun violence.
Speaking at an emotional press conference on Tuesday, Dr Jason Smith, chief medical officer of UofL Health, made an impassioned plea to lawmakers to take action to stop the cycle of shootings.
He said that his team had “barely had to adjust our operating room schedule” to deal with Monday’s shooting at the Old National Bank because of “how frequent we are having to deal with gun violence in our community”.
“I’ll tell you personally, I’m weary. I’ve been in Louisville for 15 years, all of it at University Hospital. For 15 years, I’ve cared for victims of violence and gunshot wounds. And people say, ‘I’m tired,’ but I’ll be honest, it’s more than tired. I’m weary,” he said.
“There’s only so many times you can walk into a room and tell someone they’re not coming home tomorrow. And it just breaks your heart.”
Read more:
Louisville doctor chokes up as he begs lawmakers to ‘do something’ after shooting
Speaking at an emotional press conference on Tuesday, Dr Jason Smith, chief medical officer of UofL Health, made a impassioned plea to lawmakers to take action to stop the cycle of gun violence
VIDEO: Mayor says Louisville murder weapon will be back on streets under state's current law
Kentucky Democrat slams Republicans for ‘banning books and pronouns’ while gun violence soars
Kentucky Democratic Rep Morgan McGarvey slammed Republicans for “banning books and pronouns” while ignoring gun violence after the Louisville bank shooting.
The shooter, Connor Sturgeon, 25, killed five people and wounded eight others at the Old National Bank on Monday. Those killed have been identified as Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 57; and Deanna Eckert, 57.
Sturgeon went on his rampage after being notified that the bank where he had worked since 2021 was ending his employment, law enforcement sources told CNN.
The shooter also left a note for his parents and a friend telling them that he was going to attack the bank, the source added.
Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Sturgeon fired at responding officers, who returned fire to “stop that threat”. She confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed by police.
Read more:
Kentucky Democrat slams Republicans for ‘banning books and pronouns’
Rep Morgan McGarvey says GOP is making Kentucky ‘a sanctuary state for weapons’