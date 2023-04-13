✕ Close Bodycam shows police confronting and fatally shooting Louisville bank shooter

The mother of the Louisville bank shooter called 911 saying that her son “currently has a gun and is heading toward” the Old National Bank in the city’s downtown.

“I need your help. He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a good kid,” the mother of 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon said. She identified herself as his mother during the call.

The parents of Sturgeon spoke out to denounce his “senseless acts of violence” as they noted his previous struggles with mental health.

The family shared their “sorrow, anguish, and horror” at the “unthinkable harm” caused by Sturgeon.

The family statement came after police released body camera video footage of officers confronting and fatally shooting the gunman.

After a minute of shooting, the gunman sits down in the lobby of the building, in an area facing the street, seemingly waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

About 90 seconds later, the police arrive at the scene, gunfire is exchanged and the shooter is shot and killed.

Sturgeon ultimately shot 13 people, killing five of them: Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 57; and Deanna Eckert, 57.