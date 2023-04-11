Everything we know about the victims of Louisville bank shooting

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 25-year-old man opened fire at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, killing five people and injuring nine others while live streaming the attack on Monday.

The shooter, identified as a bank employee named Connor Sturgeon, died after exchanging gunfire with the police at about 8.30am, deputy police chief Paul Humphrey said.

The victims have been identified as Joshua Barrick, Thomas Elliott, Juliana Farmer, James Tutt, and Deana Eckert.

Nine others, including two police officers, were treated for injuries from the shooting. One of the officers, 26-year-old Nickolas Wilt, who graduated from the police academy in March, remained at the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Mr Wilt “ran towards the gunfire today to save lives", the police department said on Twitter.

Here is what we know about the victims.

Tommy Elliott

Thomas "Tommy" Elliott, 63, was a senior vice president of commercial real estate at Old National Bank.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said Elliott was one of his closest friends. "Tommy Elliot helped me … to become governor," Mr Beshear said at Monday’s news conference.

"He gave me advice on being a good dad. … he was an incredible friend," the governor said, his voice shaking with emotion.

He added: "The soul is eternal. I know that I will see Tommy again".

Elliott, the former chair of the Kentucky Retirement Systems board, was reportedly threatened with arrest in 2016 when he refused to resign at the direction of then-governor Matt Bevin. Elliott was appointed to the board by former Kentucky governor Steve Beshear.

Former Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said he'd known Elliott for 40 years. They became close friends, and when Mr Fischer launched his first bid to be mayor, Elliott signed on to be his campaign finance manager and remained with him for the rest of his political career.

Mr Fischer said Elliott was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two stepdaughters.

Joshua Barrick

Joshua Barrick, 40, was a senior vice president of commercial real estate banking at Old National. Barrick had worked for about two decades in banking and previously worked at WesBanco, according to The Courier-Journal.

Louisville Business First named him one of its 20 People to Know in Banking in 2020.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville (AP)

The Holy Trinity Parish Louisville held a vigil on Monday evening to honour Barrick's life. “They’re in shock,” pastor Shayne Duval said of Barrick's family.

"I’ve been with his wife. I’ve been with his children. I’ve been with his brother and members of this community,” he was quoted by Fox19 as saying. “Everyone is just kind of walking around in a fog like, ‘Did this just really happen?’”

“Josh made himself known in our community in all the good ways. He was a very charismatic and charming man," the pastor added.

Juliana Farmer

Juliana Farmer, 45, was a loan analyst with the Old National Bank, according to her LinkedIn page.

In her last post on Facebook, she reportedly referenced her children and grandchildren. "My (heart) is so happy!!!" she wrote. "Grand #5 on the way."

According to reports, Farmer had recently moved to Louisville.

Deana Eckert

Deana Eckert succumbed to her bullet injuries on Monday night, Louisville Metro Police said. The 57-year-old was an executive administrative officer at the Old National Bank, where she worked for almost seven years.

Eckert graduated from the Western Kentucky University.

She underwent multiple surgeries on Monday following the attack but did not survive, her family said.

James Tutt

James Tutt, 64, was a real estate market executive at the Old National Bank, where he spent almost a decade.

Oldham County judge executive David Voegele knew Tutt for 11 years from his time on the board of the Oldham-La Grange Development Authority.

“He added a tremendous amount of insights as we went about developing our office park in LaGrange,” Mr Voegele told The Courier-Journal.

“He’s a very high quality, well-thought-of individual … It’s just sickening to hear what’s happened.”

Tutt was a Frankfort native who graduated from the University of Kentucky and worked in banking for over 38 years.