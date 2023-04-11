Everything we know about the victims of Louisville bank shooting
Louisville community mourns the death of five people killed in a mass shooting
Kentucky governor chokes up as he says two ‘close friends’ were killed in Louisville Shooting
A 25-year-old man opened fire at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, killing five people and injuring nine others while live streaming the attack on Monday.
The shooter, identified as a bank employee named Connor Sturgeon, died after exchanging gunfire with the police at about 8.30am, deputy police chief Paul Humphrey said.
The victims have been identified as Joshua Barrick, Thomas Elliott, Juliana Farmer, James Tutt, and Deana Eckert.
Nine others, including two police officers, were treated for injuries from the shooting. One of the officers, 26-year-old Nickolas Wilt, who graduated from the police academy in March, remained at the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head.
Mr Wilt “ran towards the gunfire today to save lives", the police department said on Twitter.
Here is what we know about the victims.
Tommy Elliott
Thomas "Tommy" Elliott, 63, was a senior vice president of commercial real estate at Old National Bank.
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said Elliott was one of his closest friends. "Tommy Elliot helped me … to become governor," Mr Beshear said at Monday’s news conference.
"He gave me advice on being a good dad. … he was an incredible friend," the governor said, his voice shaking with emotion.
He added: "The soul is eternal. I know that I will see Tommy again".
Elliott, the former chair of the Kentucky Retirement Systems board, was reportedly threatened with arrest in 2016 when he refused to resign at the direction of then-governor Matt Bevin. Elliott was appointed to the board by former Kentucky governor Steve Beshear.
Former Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said he'd known Elliott for 40 years. They became close friends, and when Mr Fischer launched his first bid to be mayor, Elliott signed on to be his campaign finance manager and remained with him for the rest of his political career.
Mr Fischer said Elliott was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two stepdaughters.
Joshua Barrick
Joshua Barrick, 40, was a senior vice president of commercial real estate banking at Old National. Barrick had worked for about two decades in banking and previously worked at WesBanco, according to The Courier-Journal.
Louisville Business First named him one of its 20 People to Know in Banking in 2020.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
The Holy Trinity Parish Louisville held a vigil on Monday evening to honour Barrick's life. “They’re in shock,” pastor Shayne Duval said of Barrick's family.
"I’ve been with his wife. I’ve been with his children. I’ve been with his brother and members of this community,” he was quoted by Fox19 as saying. “Everyone is just kind of walking around in a fog like, ‘Did this just really happen?’”
“Josh made himself known in our community in all the good ways. He was a very charismatic and charming man," the pastor added.
Juliana Farmer
Juliana Farmer, 45, was a loan analyst with the Old National Bank, according to her LinkedIn page.
In her last post on Facebook, she reportedly referenced her children and grandchildren. "My (heart) is so happy!!!" she wrote. "Grand #5 on the way."
According to reports, Farmer had recently moved to Louisville.
Deana Eckert
Deana Eckert succumbed to her bullet injuries on Monday night, Louisville Metro Police said. The 57-year-old was an executive administrative officer at the Old National Bank, where she worked for almost seven years.
Eckert graduated from the Western Kentucky University.
She underwent multiple surgeries on Monday following the attack but did not survive, her family said.
James Tutt
James Tutt, 64, was a real estate market executive at the Old National Bank, where he spent almost a decade.
Oldham County judge executive David Voegele knew Tutt for 11 years from his time on the board of the Oldham-La Grange Development Authority.
“He added a tremendous amount of insights as we went about developing our office park in LaGrange,” Mr Voegele told The Courier-Journal.
“He’s a very high quality, well-thought-of individual … It’s just sickening to hear what’s happened.”
Tutt was a Frankfort native who graduated from the University of Kentucky and worked in banking for over 38 years.