One of the three suspects arrested for the alleged rape of Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks is facing a separate charge of first-degree rape for an incident in 2020, according to a report from a local news outlet.
Walker police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday after a witness came forward about the earlier incident, WAFB9 reported.
Washington turned himself in to police on Friday evening.
The news of the earlier arrest comes as attorneys for the men accused of raping Ms Brooks have reiterated claims that she was not too impaired to have sex with two of the suspects.
In a press conference on Friday, attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley questioned the accuracy of body alcohol level (BAC) results stating that 19-year-old Brooks was nearly four times over the legal limit at the time of her death.
“The evidence we’ve seen so far of Ms Brooks running across the street from Reggie’s undermines the police’s version of events, and until our experts can look at what happened, we believe that the BAC is inaccurate,” Mr Long said.
Mr Long represents 18-year-old Casen Carver, who is facing principal to rape charges. Mr Haley represents Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, charged with third-degree rape and principal to rape, respectively.
A 17-year-old, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, is also accused of raping Brooks. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the men dropped Brooks off along a roadway where she was later fatally hit by a car.
The three adult suspects have since been released on bond.
Attorneys for alleged rapists deny police claims that she was drunk
Judge says that video suspects claimed proved their innocence instead proves a crime took place
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age, Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18; have been charged with the rape of 19-year-old student Madison Brooks, before she was struck by a car and killed.
Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, had spent the night of 14 January at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge where she allegedly met her attackers.
The three adult suspects appeared in court on Tuesday. At the bond hearing, 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers said that he had watched a video filmed by one of the four suspects inside the car with Brooks.
The judge said that the video shows the suspects “callously” laughing at the drunk 19-year-old woman as she slurred her words, reported local outlet WAFB.
The judge concluded that – based on the two videos and statements made by Mr Carver to investigators – he said it was clear that a crime had occurred that fateful night.
“The evidence to me is clear,” he said.
The suspects’ attorneys said on Friday that the video won’t be released at this time.
Reggie’s bar has liquor lincense suspended following Madison Brooks’ death
The agency cited “the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety”.
“This action immediately suspends the service or sale of alcoholic beverages at these locations,” it said in a statement.
The state agency said that an emergency hearing will be held in February to determine what penalties, if any, should be imposed “following a presentation of the evidence”.
Kris Perret, an attorney for Reggie’s Bar, said in a statement to The Independent that the owner has fully cooperated with the investigation.
“With regards to the current temporary suspension of Reggie’s license, the owners of Reggie’s will continue to cooperate with state and local authorities, as we have done since their first request for assistance in their investigations of this incident,” he added.
“We look forward to meeting with State ATC and East Baton Rouge ABC officials as soon as possible to address their concerns and to insure they have all of the complete and accurate facts and all information they require to complete their investigation.”
The bar has denied serving alcohol to Ms Brooks, alleging that she got into the bar with a fake ID.
Madison Brooks’ alleged and rape have brought awareness of ‘rape culture’ at LSU, students and parents say
Tiffani Carlini Roberston, the mother of a female student at LSU, wrote in a touching post that 19-year-old Madison Brooks’ memory “is in the heart of every woman attending LSU as well as their mothers.”
Ms Roberston said Brooks’s story had resonated with many in the local community and made them realise that there is a bigger conversation to be had.
“We may never rid the world of sexual assault, but Madi’s beautiful life is bringing awareness of sexual assault to a generation that till now has kept their pain to themselves,” she told The Independent. “Our hearts are breaking for this family we’ve never known.”
Meanwhile, an LSU student has created an initiative for fellow females to have a safer way to get home after a night out.
“If you go to LSU or have a daughter, friend, family member or any GIRL that goes to LSU, I’ve taken the initiative to make a groupme for girls to reach out to other girls for a ride home or just help getting out of an uncomfortable situation,” Alisha Ortolano, a pre-vet student at LSU, wrote in a Facebook post.
Mr Ortolano encouraged students to get in touch with her to join the group. Only those with an LSU email account can sign up and join the GroupMe chat.
They can then offer to give rides to women who find themselves in “any uncomfortable situations.”
“Feel free to message me and ask for my phone number to put in your contacts if you ever need a ride. Please share this. I want this to reach as many LSU girls as possible!” she added.
WATCH: Footage shows Madison Brooks on her final night
Newly-released surveillance footage has captured Madison Brooks’ movements on her last night, before the Louisiana State University (LSU) student was allegedly raped and then struck and killed by a car.
Three adult suspects in Madison Brooks case have been released on bond
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said that a severely intoxicated Brooks was callously dropped off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway after two of the suspects allegedly raped her in the early morning hours of 15 January.
Brooks was hit by a vehicle and died hours later in the hospital.
On Wednesday, Mr Lee and Mr Carter, who are facing charges of principal to rape, were released after posting bonds of $75,000 and $50,000, respectively, local news station WBRZ reported.
Mr Washington also posted bail on Wednesday.
Under the bond terms, the released suspects were ordered not to make social media posts about the case or make contact with Brooks’ family, to submit for random drug testing and be placed on house arrest and to wear an ankle monitor. The 17-year-old’s bond hearing has been postponed to February.
Video of Madison Brooks with suspects does not depict them having sex, attorneys clarify
In a press conference on Friday, attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley clarified that the video taken inside the car showed the defendants engaging in a conversation with Brooks, but did not depict them having sex, as was previously reported.
The video will not be released at this time, the legal team said.
The attorneys had hoped that the video would exonerate the men, but Judge Brad Myers said it only showed the suspects “callously” laughing at Brooks as she slurred her words, reported local outlet WAFB.
They also said on Friday that another video of Brooks leaving the vehicle “unharmed” will also be released at a later date. It is unclear whether that footage was obtained from surveillance cameras or recorded by the suspects.
Madison ‘was pure joy and light,’ family says
In the wake of her sudden and tragic death, tributes have poured in from loved ones of Brooks.
LSU’s Alpha Phi chapter paid tribute to its sorority sister in a post on the group’s Facebook page.
“Madison was a sophomore and made a lasting impact on all of us,” the statement read.
“She was also a hero and was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others. We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. And we respectfully ask for time and space so we may support each other in our healing process. AOE”
In the wake of her sudden and tragic death, Brooks has been remembered as a bright and joyful young woman
Brooks’ grandfather Kert LeBlanc also issued a heartfelt statement on his Facebook profile.
“She was pure joy and light. She made us so very proud. We will miss her terribly. Please keep our family in your prayers as we navigate through this difficult time,” Mr LeBlanc wrote.
Defence lawyers allege that Madison Brooks exited accused rapists’ car after saying she would get an Uber instead
In a press conference on Friday, attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley said that 19-year-old Brooks had initially asked the group for a ride to a sorority house near Pelican Lakes, but after an argument unfolded, she allegedly said she would be taking an Uber instead.
“The way this is being reported, taken out of context from the police report, is factually inaccurate,” he said.
LSU student group slam university president’s statement in response to Madison Brooks death
LSU College Democrats accused the president’s email of “victim-blaming” and demanded that the university renewed a “contract with sexual trauma awareness and response and release an accessible list of confidential registered trauma responders and organizations made by LSU.”
The group said that working with students to establish a concrete plan was pivotal to eradicating “rape culture” at the university.
LSU students slam university’s response to Madison Brooks’ alleged rape and death
University’s Feminists in Action criticse president William F Tate’s response to the alleged sexual assault of the 19-year-old