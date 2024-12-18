Luigi Mangione latest: Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting set to return to New York on murder charges

✕ Close Related: Lawyer says ‘no evidence’ links gun found on Luigi Mangione to CEO shooting

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Luigi Mangione is expected to waive his right to an extradition hearing over New York murder charges, his attorney has said, meaning he could be returned to the Empire State as soon as tomorrow.

The 26-year-old was indicted on murder charges for an “act of terrorism” in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and is set to appear in court in Pennsylvania on Thursday, where he will formally waive the extradition.

The murder charges were was announced during an afternoon press conference on Tuesday, after he was arrested in the Commonwealth.

Mangione is accused of fatally shooting the healthcare executive on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on the morning of December 4 and then eluding police for five days before he was arrested at a McDonald’s.

The suspected shooter has retained high-profile attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo to defend him. Agnifilo previously worked at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, serving as the chief assistant district attorney for seven years, before moving to private practice in 2021.

Mangione’s supporters continue to donate thousands of dollars for his “defense” fund. The anonymous fund “December 4th Legal Committee” has amassed more than $140,000 in donations on the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo.