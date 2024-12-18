Luigi Mangione latest: Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting set to return to New York on murder charges
Brian Thompson shooting suspect will formally waive extradition during a court in Pennsylvania on Thursday, his attorney has said
Luigi Mangione is expected to waive his right to an extradition hearing over New York murder charges, his attorney has said, meaning he could be returned to the Empire State as soon as tomorrow.
The 26-year-old was indicted on murder charges for an “act of terrorism” in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and is set to appear in court in Pennsylvania on Thursday, where he will formally waive the extradition.
The murder charges were was announced during an afternoon press conference on Tuesday, after he was arrested in the Commonwealth.
Mangione is accused of fatally shooting the healthcare executive on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on the morning of December 4 and then eluding police for five days before he was arrested at a McDonald’s.
The suspected shooter has retained high-profile attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo to defend him. Agnifilo previously worked at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, serving as the chief assistant district attorney for seven years, before moving to private practice in 2021.
Mangione’s supporters continue to donate thousands of dollars for his “defense” fund. The anonymous fund “December 4th Legal Committee” has amassed more than $140,000 in donations on the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo.
What has the Manhattan DA said?
Mangione intended to “evoke terror” when he allegedly killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a Tuesday press conference.
The shooting transpired “in one of the most bustling parts of our city, threatening the safety of local residents and tourists alike, and commuters and businesspeople just starting out on their day,” Bragg added.
The remarks come after the 26-year-old was charged with one count of murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree in connection with the fatal shooting in New York.
Luigi Mangione to appear in Pennsylvania court on Thursday
Luigi Mangione is scheduled to appear at the Blair County Courthouse, in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning for a fugitive from justice hearing.
The 26-year-old Brian Thompson shooting suspect is also scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing at the same courthouse relating to gun charges which saw him arrested at an Altoona McDonald’s last Monday.
The preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Monday, according to court documents.
The full list of charges against Luigi Mangione in New York
A grand jury indictment in New York charges Luigi Mangione with the following:
- first-degree murder
- two counts of second-degree murder, including one count as “an act of terrorism”
- two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
- four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
- one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
- one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree
The first-degree murder and one of two second-degree murder counts accuse Mangione of committing “an act of terrorism, involving a violent act and acts dangerous to human life” that was “intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policies of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion, and affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping.”
NYPD chief blasts social media commentary surrounding Mangione
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch condemned what she called a “celebration” on social media of Brian Thompson’s killing.
“In the nearly two weeks since Mr. Thompsons killing, we have seen a shocking and appalling celebration of cold-blooded murder,” she said Tuesday.
She said NYPD discovered “ghoulishly plastered posters” threatening other CEOs.
“I just can’t wrap my head around someone celebrating this,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
