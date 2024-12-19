Luigi Mangione latest: Suspect in murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO in Pennsylvania court for extradition hearing
Luigi Mangione is appearing in a Pennsylvania courtroom this morning where he will face two hearings – one for gun charges in the state and the other for extradition to New York.
The 26-year-old, who was indicted on murder charges in New York for the alleged killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is not expected to fight extradition.
Mangione could arraigned in New York as early as Thursday.
The suspected gunman is accused of fatally shooting the healthcare executive on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on the morning of December 4 and then eluding police for five days before he was arrested at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.
High-profile attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo has recently been retained to defend him. Agnifilo previously worked at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, serving as the chief assistant district attorney for seven years, before moving to private practice in 2021.
Mangione’s supporters continue to donate thousands of dollars to his “defense” fund. The anonymous fund, “December 4th Legal Committee”, has amassed more than$140,000 in donations on the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo.
Mangione’s first hearing concludes
Mangione’s first hearing, on gun charge in Pennsylvania, has concluded, according to CNN.
He will now face his second hearing, on extradition to New York.
Mangione appears in Pennsylvania court for hearing
Luigi Mangione is appearing in court this morning in Pennsylvania for two hearings – one for his firearms charge in the state and the other for his extradition to New York where he was charged with first and second-degree murder.
Mangione, who has been held in Pennsylvania since being arrested, is not expected to fight extradition to New York.
Watch: Luigi Mangione charged with first-degree murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Why is Mangione being charged with murder ‘as an act of terrorism’?
Prosecutors announced on Tuesday that Luigi Mangione had been charged with murder “as an act of terrorism.”
A New York law passed after the September 11 attacks allows prosecutors to charge crimes as acts of terrorism when they're “intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policies of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion and affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping.”
Prosecutors have applied the statute to various contexts. Some related to international extremism, but the law was first used against a Bronx gang member after a hail of gunfire killed a 10-year-old girl and paralyzed a man outside a christening party in 2002. The state's highest court later said the conduct didn’t amount to terrorism, and a retrial produced convictions on other charges.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg noted that the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson happened early on a workday in an area frequented by commuters, businesspeople and tourists.
“This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation,” the district attorney said.
What has the Manhattan DA said?
Mangione intended to “evoke terror” when he allegedly killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a Tuesday press conference.
The shooting transpired “in one of the most bustling parts of our city, threatening the safety of local residents and tourists alike, and commuters and businesspeople just starting out on their day,” Bragg added.
The remarks come after the 26-year-old was charged with one count of murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree in connection with the fatal shooting in New York.
Luigi Mangione to appear in Pennsylvania court on Thursday
Luigi Mangione is scheduled to appear at the Blair County Courthouse, in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning for a fugitive from justice hearing.
The 26-year-old Brian Thompson shooting suspect is also scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing at the same courthouse relating to gun charges which saw him arrested at an Altoona McDonald’s last Monday.
The preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Monday, according to court documents.