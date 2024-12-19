✕ Close Related: Lawyer says ‘no evidence’ links gun found on Luigi Mangione to CEO shooting

Luigi Mangione is appearing in a Pennsylvania courtroom this morning where he will face two hearings – one for gun charges in the state and the other for extradition to New York.

The 26-year-old, who was indicted on murder charges in New York for the alleged killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is not expected to fight extradition.

Mangione could arraigned in New York as early as Thursday.

The suspected gunman is accused of fatally shooting the healthcare executive on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on the morning of December 4 and then eluding police for five days before he was arrested at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.

High-profile attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo has recently been retained to defend him. Agnifilo previously worked at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, serving as the chief assistant district attorney for seven years, before moving to private practice in 2021.

Mangione’s supporters continue to donate thousands of dollars to his “defense” fund. The anonymous fund, “December 4th Legal Committee”, has amassed more than$140,000 in donations on the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo.