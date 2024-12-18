Luigi Mangione latest: UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect charged with murder as an ‘act of terrorism’
Brian Thompson shooting suspect is set to return to court for a preliminary hearing in Pennsylvania on Thursday
Luigi Mangione has been indicted on murder charges for an “act of terrorism” in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, New York prosecutors revealed on Tuesday.
The indictment was announced during an afternoon press conference, days before the suspect is set to appear in Pennsylvania court for a preliminary hearing on gun charges. He was arrested in the Commonwealth after a nearly week-long manhunt.
The 26-year-old is accused of fatally shooting the healthcare exec on the streets of Manhattan on the morning of December 4 and then eluding police before he was arrested at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.
The suspected shooter has retained high-profile attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo to defend him. Agnifilo previously worked at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, serving as the chief assistant district attorney for seven years, before moving to private practice in 2021.
Mangione’s supporters continue to donate thousands of dollars for his “defense” fund. The anonymous fund “December 4th Legal Committee” has amassed more than $140,000 in donations on the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo.
NYPD chief blasts social media commentary surrounding Mangione
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch condemned what she called a “celebration” on social media of Brian Thompson’s killing.
“In the nearly two weeks since Mr. Thompsons killing, we have seen a shocking and appalling celebration of cold-blooded murder,” she said Tuesday.
She said NYPD discovered “ghoulishly plastered posters” threatening other CEOs.
“I just can’t wrap my head around someone celebrating this,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
Brian Thompson was in New York for UnitedHealth Group’s annual Investor Conference.
Then he was shot dead on the sidewalk.
Mangione family patriarch Nick Mangione was reportedly born to an illiterate father in Baltimore's Little Italy before the Second World War. He fought in the Pacific and made his fortune as a contractor and then a real estate developer in the baby boom years.
Luigi Mangione allegedly laid out his plot to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a spiral notebook, including a chilling “to-do list” and plans considering using a bomb in the Manhattan attack.
Luigi Mangione has retained a top New York attorney for his legal defense in connection with the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to issue a warrant for Luigi Mangione’s extradition to New York after a grand jury indictment unveiled murder and weapons charges against the suspected killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
He is due in court in Pennsylvani on Thursday.
Mangione was arraigned last Monday in Pennsylvania on felony counts of forgery and carrying a firearm without a license, as well as three misdemeanors: tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of crime and providing false identification to law enforcement.
On Tuesday, Manhattan prosecutors charged him with three murder counts and eight weapons charges.
He faces life improsonment without parole on the New York charges.
NYPD chief assails reports of deck of cards featuring other ‘most wanted’ CEOs
In a press conference announcing murder charges in New York against Luigi Mangione, NYPD chief Jessica Tisch held up a copy of The New York Post’s front page from Monday, which reported that a deck of cards with other “Most Wanted” CEOs to be targeted was being circulated.
“These are the threats of a lawless, violent mob who would trade in their own vigilantism for the rule of law that protects us all,” she said Tuesday.
“Let me say this plainly, there is no heroism in what Mangione did. It was a cold and calculated crime that stole a life and put New Yorkers at risk. We don’t celebrate murders, and we don’t idolize the killing of anyone,” Tisch added.
A suspect charged with murder for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is in custody.
4 in 10 young adults find Brian Thompson’s death ‘acceptable'
A new poll from Emerson College found that 41 percent of young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 found the killing of Brian Thompson acceptable, while 68 percent of people surveyed overall believe it is unacceptable.
Breaking down the younger demographic further, the poll found that 17 percent of young people surveyed found the suspect’s alleged actions “completely acceptable,” and 24 percent found it “somewhat acceptable.”
Spondylolisthesis is a condition caused by a vertebra slipping out of place and putting pressure on the bones below.
While it commonly occurs in older adults due to a type of arthritis, a common disease that causes joint inflammation and stiffness, it can also be brought on by trauma, spinal destabilization, bone disease, or a birth defect.
Chronic pain originates from various sources and is defined as any pain persisting beyond 3 months