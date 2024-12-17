Luigi Mangione latest: Prosecutors indict CEO shooting suspect on murder charges
Brian Thompson shooting suspect is set to return to court for a preliminary hearing in Pennsylvania on Thursday
Luigi Mangione has been indicted on murder charges for an “act of terrorism” in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, New York prosecutors revealed on Tuesday.
The indictment was announced during an afternoon press conference, days before the suspect is set to appear in Pennsylvania court for a preliminary hearing on gun charges. He was arrested in the Commonwealth after a nearly week-long manhunt.
The 26-year-old is accused of fatally shooting the healthcare exec on the streets of Manhattan on the morning of December 4 and then eluding police before he was arrested at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.
The suspected shooter has retained high-profile attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo to defend him. Agnifilo previously worked at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, serving as the chief assistant district attorney for seven years, before moving to private practice in 2021.
Mangione’s supporters continue to donate thousands of dollars for his “defense” fund. The anonymous fund “December 4th Legal Committee” has amassed more than $140,000 in donations on the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo.
Read the New York grand jury’s indictment against Luigi Mangione
Prosecutors are expected to argue for Luigi Mangione’s extradition to Manhattan on a slew of charges unveiled by a grand jury on Tuesday.
He is charged with 11 counts total, including several murder counts and nine counts related to criminal possession of a firearm.
NYPD chief blasts social media commentary surrounding Mangione
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch condemned what she called a “celebration” on social media of Brian Thompson’s killing.
“In the nearly two weeks since Mr. Thompsons killing, we have seen a shocking and appalling celebration of cold-blooded murder,” she said.
She said NYPD discovered “ghoulishly plastered posters” threatening other CEOs.
“I just can’t wrap my head around someone is celebrating this,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
New York murder charges accuse Mangione of ‘act of terorrism’
The first-degree murder charge against Luigi Mangione accuses the suspected shooter of committing “an act of terrorism, involving a violent act and acts dangerous to human life” that was “intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policies of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion, and affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping.”
The shooting was “intended to cause shock” and “intimidation,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said during a press conference on Tuesday.
“The intent was so sow terror,” he said.
Bragg condemns ‘brazen, targeted and premeditated shooting’ intended to cause ‘intimidation'
The shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was a “brazen, targeted and premeditated shooting” that was a “frightening, well-planned, targeted murder” intended to cause “shock” and “intimidation,” according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
“This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice,” Bragg said.
The full list of charges against Luigi Mangione in New York
A grand jury indictment in New York charges Luigi Mangione with the following:
- two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
- four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
- one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
- one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree
Now: Manhattan DA announces charges against Luigi Mangione
Mangione has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder as an act of terrorism, and mulitple weapons counts, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
He could face life imprisonment without possibility of parole
Watch:
Suspect indicted on murder charge
New York Prosecutors have secured a murder indictment against Luigi Mangione, it was announced Tuesday.
According to the Associated Press, the charge is as an "act of terrorism." Mangione had already faced murder accusations, and the indictment is just a formal step in the process.
He remains in a Pennsylvania jail after being arrested there. He is fighting extradition to New York.
Everything we know about UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Brian Thompson was laid to rest at a private funeral service in his Minnesota hometown on December 9.
That same day, Luigi Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with murder in connection to the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s death.
The 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Altoona and is now being held without bond in Pennsylvania as he faces charges in two states. Mangione appeared for a hearing on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he fought extradition to New York to face charges.
Katie Hawkinson, Madeline Sherratt and James Liddell have more.
Who is Brian Thompson – the slain CEO of UnitedHealthcare?
Luigi Mangione allegedly kept a notebook that laid out his plot to ‘wack’ Thompson at his ‘parasitic bean-counter convention’ in Manhattan
Luigi Mangione’s business-savvy Baltimore family
Following Luigi Mangione’s arrest, his family released a statement saying they were “shocked.”
“Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione,” said the family in a statement posted on X by Luigi’s cousin Nino Mangione, a Republican member of the lower house of Maryland’s state legislature. “We only know what we have read in the media.”
Mangione’s family couldn’t merely afford medical care.
They could afford to donate more than $1 million of their own money to healthcare.
Io Dodds explores the wealthy family history of the man charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson:
Luigi Mangione’s family: Who are the relatives of CEO murder suspect
The man charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson came from an influential Baltimore family with longstanding ties to local hospitals