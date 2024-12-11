The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Luigi Mangione allegedly considered using a bomb in Manhattan in an murder plot against the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, he reportedly scribed in his notebook.

A so-called “to-do list” was apparently found inside a spiral notebook that was gleaned along with the shooting suspect’s 262-page manifesto, a ghost gun and false ID cards upon his arrest at an Altoona, Pennsylvania McDonald’s on Monday.

The list allegedly outlined tasks to be completed to facilitate a killing, combined with notes that justified those plans, a source told CNN.

While Mangione is said to have initially mused the idea of using a bomb in one plan, the 26-year-old shooting suspect decided against the use of explosives as it “could kill innocents”, the source said.

They added that Mangione instead opted for a more targeted approach to allegedly murder the “CEO at his own bean counting conference”.

Mangione, pictured posing after being discovered in a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, kept a ‘to-do list,’ sources say ( Reuters )

Mangione was aware that UnitedHealthcare was holding an investors’ conference in Manhattan around the time Thompson was shot dea, according to New York Police Department Chief Detective Joe Kenny.

Kenny add that the suspect mentions he was going to the conference site.

In another passage in the notebook, Mangione wrote about the Unabomber – domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski – who he also wrote about in online posts and urged members at his book club to read his memoir.

Along with the spiral notebook, a three-page, 262-word handwritten “claim of responsibility” was found on Mangione when he was apprehended on Monday.

Specific threats were not included in the “manifesto” but it indicated “ill will towards corporate America,” Kenny said.

The suspect was driven by disdain against “corporate greed” in America and the health insurance industry According to an NYPD intelligence report, first obtained by The New York Times.

“He appeared to view the targeted killing of the company’s highest-ranking representative as a symbolic takedown and a direct challenge to its alleged corruption and ‘power games,’ asserting in his note he is the ‘first to face it with such brutal honesty,’” the police report on the three-page document read.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.