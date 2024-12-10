Luigi Mangione struggles against police on way in to extradition hearing

Luigi Mangione, the lead suspect in the United Healthcare CEO's murder, is set to appear for an extradition hearing on Tuesday, December 10th, 2024.

The 26-year-old is being charged with the second-degree murder of Brian Thompson, which occurred in Midtown Manhattan one week prior.

Mangione arrived at the Pennsylvania courthouse earlier in the day with several police escorts.

While exiting a car, he attempted to struggle against the police and was heard shouting, “It’s completely an injustice and an insult to the American people,” according to NewsNation reporter Brian Entin.

Mangione will be represented by Pennsylvania lawyer, Thomas M. Dickey, who declined to comment further while entering the courtroom.