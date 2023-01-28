Madison Brooks news – live: Suspect in LSU student case arrested for alleged rape three years ago
Nineteen-year-old sorority sister was hit by a car and died on 15 January after alleged rape by group of men she met at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge
One of the three suspects arrested for the alleged rape of Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks is facing a separate charge of first-degree rape for an incident in 2020, police have revealed.
Walker police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday after a witness came forward about the earlier incident, WAFB9 reported.
Washington turned himself in to police on Friday evening.
The news of the earlier arrest comes as attorneys for the men accused of raping Ms Brooks have reiterated claims that she was not too impaired to have sex with two of the suspects.
In a press conference on Friday, attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley questioned the accuracy of body alcohol level (BAC) results stating that 19-year-old Brooks was nearly four times over the legal limit at the time of her death.
“The evidence we’ve seen so far of Ms Brooks running across the street from Reggie’s undermines the police’s version of events, and until our experts can look at what happened, we believe that the BAC is inaccurate,” Mr Long said.
Mr Long represents 18-year-old Casen Carver, who is facing principal to rape charges. Mr Haley represents Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, charged with third-degree rape and principal to rape, respectively.
A 17-year-old, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, is also accused of raping Brooks. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the men dropped Brooks off along a roadway where she was later fatally hit by a car.
The three adult suspects have since been released on bond.
Video taken by suspect shows them ‘having a conversation with Madison Brooks’
In a press conference on Friday, attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley clarified that the video taken inside the car showed the defendants engaging in a conversation with Brooks, but did not depict them having sex, as was previously reported.
The video will not be released at this time, the legal team said.
The attorneys had hoped that the video would exonerate the men, but Judge Brad Myers said it only showed the suspects “callously” laughing at Brooks as she slurred her words, reported local outlet WAFB.
They also said on Friday that another video of Brooks leaving the vehicle “unharmed” will also be released at a later date. It is unclear whether that footage was obtained from surveillance cameras or recorded by the suspects.
Brooks, 19, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a car on 15 January after a night of drinking in a Baton Rouge bar before being left on a dark road in the early hours of the morning, at which point she appears to have been struck by accident by a passing car, dying later in hospital of her injuries.
On 23 January, Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named because of his age were charged with third-degree rape.
Mr Washington’s uncle, Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were also charged with principal to rape.
Here is a timeline of everything we know about the case so far:
LSU student Madison Brooks was given CPR by two strangers after being struck by car
In a statement to The Independent, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that 19-year-old Brooks died from multiple traumatic injuries secondary to a “motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision” that she suffered in the early morning hours of 15 January.
Authorities have said that the driver was not impaired when the accident took place and that they stopped the vehicle and contacted emergency services immediately upon realising that Brooks was hit, Fox News reported.
Two good samaritans then administered CPR on Brooks in the heavy rain before she was taken to a hospital where she later died.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed on Monday that a severely intoxicated Brooks was dropped off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway after she was allegedly raped.
LSU students slam university’s response to Madison Brooks’ alleged rape and death
In a statement published on Monday, LSU’s Feminists in Action decried president William F Tate’s response to the alleged sexual assault that 19-year-old Brooks suffered before being dropped off by the suspects along a roadway and fatally hit by a car on 15 January.
The group demanded that Mr Tate use his “energy to fix the sexual violence our community faces instead of using alcohol as a scapegoat.” Mr Tate had previously said that the university plans to investigate why the establishment where 19-year-old Brooks met the men accused of raping her was serving alcohol to minors.
“While students are grieving the loss of our peer and fearing for our safety and well-being, your administration directs its attention to the underage consumption of alcohol. This response is inexcusable,” the group said.
The statement added: “These four individuals were arrested for ‘third-degree rape’ and ‘principle to rape’; not underage drinking nor driving under the influence.”
Madison Brooks rape suspects’ lawyers are denying police claims that she was drunk
Laywers representing Madison Brooks’ alleged rapists have denied that the LSU student was in a drunken stupor when two of the accused had sex with her.
In a press conference on Friday, attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley questioned the accuracy of body alcohol level (BAC) results showing that 19-year-old Brooks was nearly four times over the legal limit at the time of her death, ABC affiliate WBRZ reports.
The Independent has the story:
Suspects in Madison Brooks’ alleged rape ordered not to make social media posts about the case while out on bond
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age; Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18, were charged on Monday with the sexual assault of 19-year-old Brooks.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said that a severely intoxicated Brooks was callously dropped off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway after two of the suspects allegedly raped her in the early morning hours of 15 January.
Brooks was hit by a vehicle and died hours later in the hospital.
On Wednesday, Mr Lee and Mr Carter, who are facing charges of principal to rape, were released after posting bonds of $75,000 and $50,000, respectively, local news station WBRZ reported.
Mr Washington also posted bail on Wednesday.
Under the bond terms, the released suspects were ordered not to make social media posts about the case or make contact with Brooks’ family, to submit for random drug testing and be placed on house arrest and to wear an ankle monitor. The 17-year-old’s bond hearing has been postponed to February.
Nineteen-year-old Madison Brooks was killed on 15 January after a ride-share driver hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge.
Brooks was dropped off near the site of the crash by four men now accused of participating in or witnessing her rape moments before.
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is a minor have since been charged with third-degree rape.
Meanwhile, Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with principal to rape, an arrest warrant obtained by KSLA stated.
Newly released surveillance footage showed Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a bar allegedly with the four men accused of raping her on the night she was also fatally hit by a vehicle.
According to the footage, Brooks could be seen crossing the street with four people near Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge and moving towards the parking lot, reported CBS affiliate WAFB.
Authorities said that Brooks - who was visibly intoxicated - was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car after leaving Reggie’s.
Madison Brooks alleged rape and subsequent death have sparked outrage in the community of Baton Rouge, with fellow LSU students, mothers and the university’s president demanding justice for the student.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco and Rachel Sharp report:
