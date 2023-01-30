Madison Brooks news - live: LSU student’s family slam claim she ‘wouldn’t have complained’ about rape
Nineteen-year-old sorority sister was hit by a car and died on 15 January after alleged rape by group of men she met at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge
The grieving family of Madison Brooks has slammed her accused attackers for launching what they have described as an “absolutely shameful” “smear campaign” against the late Louisiana State University (LSU) student.
Kerry Miller, an attorney representing Brooks’ family, spoke out after attorneys for Casen Carver, 18, Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, Everett Lee, 28, and the unnamed fourth suspect, 17, held a press conference on Friday denying Brooks’ blood alcohol levels and saying Brooks “wouldn’t have complained about it if she was alive.”
“I was blown away by that comment. I mean their clients gave sworn statements that they raped a young girl who was intoxicated,” Mr Miller told Fox News Digital. “What does he mean by that? That, had she not been run over by a car seconds after being dropped off in the middle of the road, they wouldn’t have come forward and admitted their guilt? I guess that’s what he means.”
Mr Carver said Mr Washington and the minor suspect had sex with Brooks but alleged that “she gave verbal consent,” despite her state of alcoholic stupor — and blood alcohol level of .391, which the defence claimed, without evidence, is incorrect.
Brooks met the four men in Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge on the night of 15 January. Investigators say the suspects raped her in a car and then dropped her off on a dark road where she was struck and killed by a car.
Will the 17-year-old suspect be tried as an adult?
The 17-year-old suspect is yet to be identified due to his age.
However, questions are mounting as to whether he will be tried as an adult in the case.
At a bond hearing on 24 February, prosecutors vowed to upgrade the charges against the four men accused of raping the LSU student.
District Attorney Hillar Moore’s Office has said that charges could be upgraded to first degree rape and are planning to call a grand jury in the case.
Lawyers for alleged rapists say community wants ‘somebody to pay for Madison Brooks’ death’
Attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley claimed on Friday that the charges against the four men accused of raping Brooks were filed because prosecutors wanted “someone to pay” for her death.
“We believe that if Ms Brooks was alive, this wouldn’t be a crime. She wouldn’t have complained about it at all,” Mr Long said. “There is understandable anger in the community, and [they] want somebody to pay for her death.”
“We understand that, but our clients did not [commit a crime.]”
Mr Long represents 18-year-old Casen Carver, who is facing principal to rape charges.
Mr Haley is the attorney for Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, charged with third-degree rape and principal to rape, respectively.
VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows Madison Brooks leaving bar before her death and alleged rape
Surveillance footage showed Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a bar allegedly with the four men accused of raping her on the night she was also fatally hit by a vehicle.
According to the footage, Brooks could be seen crossing the street with four people near Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge and moving towards the parking lot, reported CBS affiliate WAFB.
Authorities said that Brooks - who was visibly intoxicated - was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car after leaving Reggie’s.
Family remembers Madison as ‘pure joy and light'
In the wake of her sudden and tragic death, tributes have poured in from loved ones of Brooks.
LSU’s Alpha Phi chapter paid tribute to its sorority sister in a post on the group’s Facebook page.
“Madison was a sophomore and made a lasting impact on all of us,” the statement read.
“She was also a hero and was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others. We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. And we respectfully ask for time and space so we may support each other in our healing process. AOE”
In the wake of her sudden and tragic death, Brooks has been remembered as a bright and joyful young woman
Brooks’ grandfather Kert LeBlanc also issued a heartfelt statement on his Facebook profile.
“She was pure joy and light. She made us so very proud. We will miss her terribly. Please keep our family in your prayers as we navigate through this difficult time,” Mr LeBlanc wrote.
Tiffani Carlini Roberston, the mother of a female student at LSU, wrote in a touching post that Brooks’ memory “is in the heart of every woman attending LSU as well as their mothers.” Ms Roberston said Brooks’s story had resonated with many in the local community and made them realise that there is a bigger conversation to be had.
“We may never rid the world of sexual assault, but Madi’s beautiful life is bringing awareness of sexual assault to a generation that till now has kept their pain to themselves,” she told The Independent. “Our hearts are breaking for this family we’ve never known.”
LSU students slam university’s response to Madison Brooks’ case
Lousiana State University students have slammed the university’s president saying his statement about the Madison Brooks case “falls short of” addressing the issue of sexual assault and consent.
In a statement published last week, LSU’s Feminists in Action decried president William F Tate’s response to the alleged sexual assault that 19-year-old Brooks suffered before being dropped off by the suspects along a roadway and fatally hit by a car on 15 January.
The group demanded that Mr Tate use his “energy to fix the sexual violence our community faces instead of using alcohol as a scapegoat.” Mr Tate had previously said that the university plans to investigate why the establishment where 19-year-old Brooks met the men accused of raping her was serving alcohol to minors.
“While students are grieving the loss of our peer and fearing for our safety and well-being, your administration directs its attention to the underage consumption of alcohol. This response is inexcusable,” the group said.
The statement added: “These four individuals were arrested for ‘third-degree rape’ and ‘principle to rape’; not underage drinking nor driving under the influence.”
Madison Brooks rape suspects’ lawyers are denying police claims that she was drunk
Laywers representing Madison Brooks’ alleged rapists have denied that the LSU student was in a drunken stupor when two of the accused had sex with her.
In a press conference on Friday, attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley questioned the accuracy of body alcohol level (BAC) results showing that 19-year-old Brooks was nearly four times over the legal limit at the time of her death, ABC affiliate WBRZ reports.
Mr Long represents 18-year-old Casen Carver, who is facing principal to rape charges. Mr Haley is the attorney for Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, charged with third-degree rape and principal to rape, respectively.
Attorneys for the defence clarify that video taken by suspect shows them ‘having a conversation with Madison Brooks’
In a press conference on Friday, attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley clarified that the video taken inside the car showed the defendants engaging in a conversation with Brooks, but did not depict them having sex, as was previously reported.
Mr Long represents 18-year-old Casen Carver, who is facing principal to rape charges. Mr Haley is the attorney for Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, charged with third-degree rape and principal to rape, respectively.
The video will not be released at this time, the legal team said.
The attorneys had hoped that the video would exonerate the men, but Judge Brad Myers said it only showed the suspects “callously” laughing at Brooks as she slurred her words, reported local outlet WAFB.
They also said on Friday that another video of Brooks leaving the vehicle “unharmed” will also be released at a later date. It is unclear whether that footage was obtained from surveillance cameras or recorded by the suspects.