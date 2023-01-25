✕ Close Louisiana sorority student Madison Brooks fatally struck by car after alleged rape

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before abandoning her in a dark road, where she was struck by a ride-share car and killed.

Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, spent the night of 14 January at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge where she allegedly met her attackers.

Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted by the four men in a car before they dropped her off along a road in the early hours of 15 January. A driver then hit the 19-year-old and she died hours later in hospital.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape.

Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, are charged with principal to rape — they have since been released on bond.

An attorney for two of the suspects has claimed to local outlet KSLA that footage of the alleged sexual assault proves that they are innocent and the late 19-year-old consented. However, at a hearing on Tuesday, a judge said that the footage – along with other evidence – actually proves a crime did occur.