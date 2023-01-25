Madison Brooks news - latest: Two suspects arrested in LSU student rape are freed on bond as bar shut down
19-year-old sorority sister hit by a car and died on 15 January after alleged rape by group of men she met at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge
Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before abandoning her in a dark road, where she was struck by a ride-share car and killed.
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, spent the night of 14 January at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge where she allegedly met her attackers.
Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted by the four men in a car before they dropped her off along a road in the early hours of 15 January. A driver then hit the 19-year-old and she died hours later in hospital.
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape.
Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, are charged with principal to rape — they have since been released on bond.
An attorney for two of the suspects has claimed to local outlet KSLA that footage of the alleged sexual assault proves that they are innocent and the late 19-year-old consented. However, at a hearing on Tuesday, a judge said that the footage – along with other evidence – actually proves a crime did occur.
Outraged community demands justice for LSU student
The city of Baton Rouge has been shaken by the alleged rape of Madison Brooks that led to her tragic death when she was struck by a car. Fellow LSU students, mothers and the university’s president demand justice for her, as Andrea Blanco and Rachel Sharp report.
Liquor licence suspended at bar where LSU student met alleged attackers
The bar where an underage Louisiana State University (LSU) student met her alleged rapists before she was hit by a car and killed has had its liquor licence suspended.
The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced on Tuesday that it was issuing an emergency suspension for Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following the tragic death of 19-year-old Madison Brooks.
The agency cited “the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety”.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Suspects could face higher charges
Prosecutors in the Madison Brooks case have vowed to upgrade the charges against the alleged attackers.
Prosecutor Stuart Theriot said at Tuesday’s bond hearing that the state would seek upgraded charges of first-degree rape and planned to convene a grand jury in the case.
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape. Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, are charged with principal to rape.
Mr Washington had his bond set by 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers at $150,000. Mr Lee was given a $75,000 bond and Mr Carver was given a $50,000 bond.
The 17-year-old’s bond hearing has been postponed to February.
Both Mr Lee and Mr Carver were released from jail under house arrest on Wednesday morning.
LSU Alpha Phi sorority posts tribute to Madison
Two men accused of participating in the alleged rape of Lousiana State University student Madison Brooks before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car have been released on bond.
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age; Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18, were charged on Monday with the sexual assault of 19-year-old Brooks.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Timeline: What happened to Madison Brooks?
Police investigating the tragic death of Louisiana State University (LSU) student Madison Brooks have arrested and charged four suspects with rape.
Brooks, 19, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a car on 15 January after a night of drinking in a Baton Rouge bar before being left on a dark road in the early hours of the morning, at which point she appears to have been struck by accident by a passing car, dying later in hospital of her injuries.
Joe Sommerlad has pieced together a timeline of everything we know about the case so far:
Two suspects released on bond
Two of the four suspects arrested after an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks have been released from custody.
Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ 2 reports jail records as showing that Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Both were booked on Monday as principals to third-degree rape and must now wear ankle monitors and remain under house arrest as conditions of their bond.
Two other suspects charged with third-degree rape, 18-year-old Kaivon Washington and an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile remain in jail as of Wednesday morning.
The minor is being held separately at a juvenile facility pending a court hearing, and Washington is jailed on a $150,000 bond.
Brooks called ‘hero’ for organ donation
Madison Brooks’ sorority has called her a hero for arranging to have her organs donated in the event of her death.
The Louisiana State University chapter of Alpha Phi released a statement last week that read: “We are grieving the sudden and tragic loss of our sister, Madison Brooks, following the accident that took her life.”
The statement continues by saying that she made a lasting impact on the members of the chapter, adding: “She was also a hero and was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others.”
Judge says video intended to clear suspects actually shows crime occurred
A video that four men hoped would exonerate them of the rape of a Louisiana State University (LSU) student has instead proven that a crime did occur, according to a judge – hours after an attorney for two of the suspects claimed it shows the late 19-year-old had consented to sex.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Prosecutors vow to upgrade charges
Now, prosecutors in the case have also vowed to upgrade the charges against the alleged attackers.
Prosecutor Stuart Theriot said at Tuesday’s bond hearing that the state would seek upgraded charges of first-degree rape and planned to convene a grand jury in the case.
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape. Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, are charged with principal to rape.
Mr Washington had his bond set by 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers at $150,000. Mr Lee was given a $75,000 bond and Mr Carver was given a $50,000 bond.
The 17-year-old’s bond hearing has been postponed to February.