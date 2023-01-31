Madison Brooks news - live: LSU student’s family slam claim she ‘wouldn’t have complained’ about rape
Nineteen-year-old sorority sister was hit by a car and died on 15 January after alleged rape by group of men she met at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge
The grieving family of Madison Brooks has slammed her accused attackers for launching what they have described as an “absolutely shameful” “smear campaign” against the late Louisiana State University (LSU) student.
Kerry Miller, an attorney representing Brooks’ family, spoke out after attorneys for Casen Carver, 18, Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, Everett Lee, 28, and the unnamed fourth suspect, 17, held a press conference on Friday denying Brooks’ blood alcohol levels and saying Brooks “wouldn’t have complained about it if she was alive.”
“I was blown away by that comment. I mean their clients gave sworn statements that they raped a young girl who was intoxicated,” Mr Miller told Fox News Digital. “What does he mean by that? That, had she not been run over by a car seconds after being dropped off in the middle of the road, they wouldn’t have come forward and admitted their guilt? I guess that’s what he means.”
Mr Carver said Mr Washington and the minor suspect had sex with Brooks but alleged that “she gave verbal consent,” despite her state of alcoholic stupor — and blood alcohol level of .319, which the defence claimed, without evidence, is incorrect.
Brooks met the four men in Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge on the night of 15 January. Investigators say the suspects raped her in a car and then dropped her off on a dark road where she was struck and killed by a car.
Madison Brooks family hits out at ‘smear campaign’ by alleged attackers
Brooks family attorney Kerry Miller told WVUE that “the goal of Madi’s mom is to never have this happen again, to never have any family feel the kind of pain she is feeling right now”.
Kavion Washington, 18, faces a charge of third-degree rape, Everett Lee, 20, and Casen Carver, 18, face charges of principle to third-degree rape, and a 17-year-old, unnamed because of his age, faces a charge of rape.
Defence lawyer Ron Haley told the local TV station that “this of course has captured the attention of our city, our state and the nation”.
“We do not intend to try this case in the media. We do however intend to state the pertinent facts in this case while being as sensitive as possible with all parties involved,” he added.
The lawyers representing the suspects – Mr Haley, Joe Long, Ryan Beaulieu, and Dale Glover – organised a press briefing on Friday, saying that they have video footage proving that Mr Washington and the 17-year-old are not guilty.
“The two defendants who engaged in consensual sexual acts with Ms Brooks did so after obtaining verbal consent,” Mr Haley told the press.
“The way this is being reported and taken out of context from the police report is factually inaccurate. Ms Brooks asked to be dropped off at a sorority sister’s house in Pelican Lakes. The driver complied. Ms Brooks left the car [of] her own volition, saying she would get an uber. She is seen on video leaving the car, unharmed and in good health. This will be confirmed by video at a later date.”
From Baton Rouge bar to alleged rape and death, what happened to the LSU student?
Police investigating the tragic death of Louisiana State University (LSU) student Madison Brooks have arrested and charged four suspects with rape.
Brooks, 19, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a car on 15 January after a night of drinking in a Baton Rouge bar before being left on a dark road in the early hours of the morning, at which point she appears to have been struck by accident by a passing car, dying later in hospital of her injuries.
On 23 January, Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named because of his age were charged with third-degree rape.
Mr Washington’s uncle, Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were also charged with principal to rape.
Here’s a timeline of the case:
From Baton Rouge bar to alleged rape and death, what happened to Madison Brooks?
Nineteen-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted while intoxicated before being hit by car near Baton Rouge
Madison Brooks was killed by a car. Now, four men who left her on the road are charged with rape
When Madison Brooks was struck and killed by a car on 15 January, very few details were revealed about the circumstances surrounding her death.
But as her loved ones reeled from the sudden loss, the case took an unimaginable turn on 23 January when the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced the tragedy was not arbitrary, as initially thought.
The department accused four men of directly participating in or witnessing an alleged sexual assault of a very impaired and unable-to-consent Brooks before dropping her off on a dark side of the roadway where she would later be fatally injured.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco is following the case:
Madison Brooks was killed by a car. Now, four men are charged with rape
Madison Brooks alleged rape and subsequent death have sparked outrage in the community of Baton Rouge, with fellow LSU students, mothers and the university’s president demanding justice for the student, Andrea Blanco and Rachel Sharp report
LSU student Madison Brooks was former employee at bar where she met her alleged rapists
Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks once worked at the bar where she met the four men accused of raping her shortly before her death, The Independent has learned.
On the evening of 14 January, Ms Brooks was at Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, where she reportedly encountered the men now facing rape charges.
Kris Perret, an attorney for Reggie’s, has now confirmed to The Independent that Ms Brooks worked at the bar for a month, between 11 June and 11 July last year, as a “door girl” applying wristbands to patrons.
“She was terminated on or about July 11, 2022 after engaging in an altercation with another female employee,” Mr Perret said.
Authorities say Ms Brooks - who was visibly intoxicated - was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car after leaving Reggie’s.
The suspects then allegedly dropped her off along a dark stretch of road in the early hours of 15 January. She was struck by a rideshare vehicle and killed soon after.
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male, unnamed because he’s a minor, have been charged with rape in the third degree.
Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, have been charged with principal to rape.
The three adult suspects have all been released on bond.
Brooks family attorney decries defence’s comments on victim’s test results
Brooks family attorney Kerry Miller criticized the defence while speaking to WVUE.
Kavion Washington, 18, faces a charge of third-degree rape, Everett Lee, 20, and Casen Carver, 18, face charges of principle to third-degree rape, and a 17-year-old, unnamed because of his age, faces a charge of rape.
“To come out to mention evidence that they have and don’t show it, to contradict a gold standard blood alcohol test and not say on what basis they are doing it, it is a made-up smear campaign, absolutely shameful,” he said. “What the next week and several days are about is letting Madi’s family grieve.”
The office of the district attorney has said that the charges could be upgraded to first-degree rape if supported by the evidence and that a grand jury may be convened.
Wether the 17-year-old will be tried as an adult remains unsettled.
Kaivon Washington, Madison Brooks’ alleged rapist, arrested over second alleged rape in 2020
One of four suspects charged in the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks — who was fatally hit by a car after the alleged assault — has been arrested in connection with a second rape dating back to 2020.
Kaivon Washington, 18, was charged this week with third-degree rape in the 15 January incident involving Ms Brooks, then posted bond on Thursday and was released in Baton Rouge.
On Friday, he turned himself in to authorities in Livingston Parish, about a half hour away, where he was booked on a count of first-degree rape stemming from an incident three years ago, according to The Advocate.
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn has the full story:
Madison Brooks suspect faces second rape charge for alleged 2020 assault of minor
Kaivon Washington, 18, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Friday in connection with 2020 assault of girl, 12
Funeral for Madison Brooks will take place on 3 February
Funeral arrangements have now been set for Madison Brooks.
The LSU student, 19, will be laid to rest in her hometown of Covington, Louisiana, on 3 February.
Her visitation will be held at St Peter Catholic Church in Covington from 11am on Friday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm.
She will then be buried at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Covington.
Madison Mogen's father reveals what he did when he learned of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest
The devastated father of slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen has revealed that he just “broke down and cried” when he learned that his daughter’s accused killer had been taken into custody by police.
Ben Mogen had been clinging onto hope that the murderer who violently stabbed his daughter to death alongside her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin would be brought to justice.
Finally, seven weeks on from the 13 November slayings, an investigator broke the news to him that a suspect – Bryan Kohberger – had finally been arrested and charged with their murders.
Mr Mogen spoke out about the moment that he learned about the break in the case on ABC’s “Good Morning America” earlier this month.
“He said, ‘Ben, this is the moment we’ve been waiting for,’” he said the officer told him.
“I just broke down, and I just cried.”
The grieving father said that learning about Mr Kohberger’s arrest felt like “a huge weight that got lifted”.
LSU student group slam university president’s statement in response to Madison Brooks death
LSU College Democrats accused the president’s email of “victim-blaming” and demanded that the university renewed a “contract with sexual trauma awareness and response and release an accessible list of confidential registered trauma responders and organizations made by LSU.”
The group said that working with students to establish a concrete plan was pivotal to eradicating “rape culture” at the university.
LSU students slam university’s response to Madison Brooks’ alleged rape and death
University’s Feminists in Action criticse president William F Tate’s response to the alleged sexual assault of the 19-year-old
Attorneys for Madison Brooks’ alleged rapists allege her body alcohol level results are “incorrect"
Laywers representing Madison Brooks’ alleged rapists have denied that the LSU student was in a drunken stupor when two of the accused had sex with her.
In a press conference on Friday, attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley questioned the accuracy of body alcohol level (BAC) results showing that 19-year-old Brooks was nearly four times over the legal limit at the time of her death, ABC affiliate WBRZ reports.
Mr Long represents 18-year-old Casen Carver, who is facing principal to rape charges. Mr Haley is the attorney for Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, charged with third-degree rape and principal to rape, respectively.
A 17-year-old, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, is also accused of raping Brooks. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the men dropped Brooks off along a roadway where she was later fatally hit by a car.
“If you have a .391 [body alcohol level], your motor skills shut your body down. You can’t walk, you can’t talk, you’re lapsing in and out of a blackout,” Mr Long said. “The evidence we’ve seen so far of Ms Brooks running across the street from Reggie’s undermines the police’s version of events, and until our experts can look at what happened, we believe that the BAC is inaccurate.”