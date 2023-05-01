Four people shot dead during mass shooting in Mojave

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people are dead after a mass shooting took place in Mojave, California on Sunday (30 April) according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11.20pm, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a location where officers found four people had sustained injuries consistent with a “violent assault”, according to Lt​​ Daniel Perez with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

A public information officer with the sheriff’s office told ABC News that the four victims were fatally shot in the head.

According to reports two adult females and one adult male were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth adult woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The Independent has reached out to Kern County Sheriff’s Office for comment

Investigators did not provide information about a possible suspect but told The Los Angeles Times that there was no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-256-9700.

