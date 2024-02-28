Michelle Troconis trial – live: Jury deliberates on conspiracy charges in Jennifer Dulos’s murder
Michelle Troconis, 49, has pleaded not guilty and denies any involvement in Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance and presumed death
The jury has begun deliberations in the murder conspiracy trial of Michelle Troconis after 27 days of dramatic testimony.
Jurors are now tasked with deciding whether the 49-year-old conspired with her former boyfriend Fotis Dulos to kill his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, in Connecticut on 24 May 2019, and cover up the crime.
Following closing arguments on Tuesday, the jury received their instructions and were sent back to their chambers to begin deliberations.
During closing arguments, prosecutors described Jennifer’s murder as “deliberate and intentional” and said that Ms Troconis and Dulos “worked to make this happen”.
While the mother-of-five’s body has never been found, Jennifer has been officially declared dead – with police finding that she died a violent death at the hands of Fotis, the man she had filed for divorce from just two years earlier.
In January 2020, Fotis died by suicide after being charged with her murder.
Ms Troconis has pleaded not guilty and insists she did not know Fotis was doing anything nefarious as she watched him toss garbage bags into random bins, or as she helped him write up a timeline of their whereabouts on the day his estranged wife disappeared.
State says trial is about ‘conspiracy and a coverup’
Prosecutors Michelle Manning and Sean McGuinness told jurors on Tuesday that Michelle Troconis was angry and fed up with the divorce case between her boyfriend Fotis Dulos and his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos and that she had called Jennifer disparaging names.
“Jennifer is dead, and Fotis and Michcelle Troconis intended that to happen,” Ms Manning said.
“They agreed to work together to make it happen, and unfortunately they were successful in making it happen. But they got caught. This trial is very simple. It’s about a conspiracy and a coverup.”
Defence says Fotis Dulos 'put on a facade until his last, poisoned breath’
"Whatever Fotis Dulos did, it was not for or because of Michelle, and it was not ‘with’ her. Fotis put up a facade until his last, poisoned breath," Attorney Schoenhorn said during closing arguments.
He put the blame solely on Fotis and said his client had nothing to do with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.
Schoenhorn claimed that the state’s case against Troconis was based on “unfounded and unfair assumptions.”
Jennifer Dulos’ ties to Liz Claiborne
Jennifer Dulos was a member of a wealthy New York City family and a niece by marriage of fashion designer Liz Claiborne.
Although her body has never been found, a medical examiner concluded suspected blood spatter in her garage and other evidence indicated she could not have survived. A state judge declared her officially dead in October.
Fotis Dulos was a luxury home builder originally from Greece. He killed himself in January 2020, shortly after being charged with the murder of Jennifer Dulos. He had denied the charge.
Troconis is a dual American and Venezuelan citizen who once had her own TV production company in Argentina and hosted a snow-sports show for ESPN South America.
The Dulos’ five children, who ranged from 8 to 13 years old when their mother disappeared and include two sets of twins, have been in the custody of Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, 88, in New York City ever since.
Defence suggests there was miscommunication because English is Troconis’ second language
Schoenhorn said there could have been miscommunications because the interviews were in English instead of Troconis’ primary language, Spanish.
A defense expert also testified that traumatic events, such as being interviewed by police, can affect people’s memory and recall of events.
Prosecutors claim Michelle Troconis lied to police in her 2019 interviews
Prosecutors said Ms Troconis lied to police during the first of her three interviews with them in 2019 when she said Fotis was at their home the morning of 24 May.
They say she acknowledged in a subsequent interview that she hadn’t seen him.
Defense claims Fotis Dulos is 'ultimately responsible’
Attorney Jon Schoenhorn told jurors in his closing arguments that Fotis Dulos is “ultimately responsible” for “what happened to Jennifer Dulos,” and that his client was not involved.
“Everything suggested that things were going well and it was to the contrary. In fact, she didn’t know that Fotis was capable of doing something like this,” Mr Schoenhorn said.
He claimed that the state’s case against Troconis was based on “unfounded and unfair assumptions.”
Investigators “speculated that Michelle Troconis had to know what was going on, that because she was romantically linked with Fotis, that she somehow was involved in this nefarious, murderous plot.”
“But that’s not reality, that’s more like one of these cable TV scripted movies,” Mr Schoenhorn said. “It’s not based on the facts that you heard during this trial. It is, and I will say this multiple times, speculation; it’s conjecture, it’s guesswork, which is not the standard of evidence in criminal case.”
ICYMI: Jennifer’s 88-year-old mother was state’s last witness
Gloria Farber was the last witness to testify for the state against Michelle Troconis in Stamford Superior Court in Connecticut.
She testified that she has not seen or communicated with her daughter since she disappeared and was presumed by police to be murdered in 2019.
Dressed in a gray suit with scarfs, Ms Farber told the jury that her daughter was supposed to meet her at her New York City apartment on 24 May 2019, after a doctor’s appointment, but never showed up.
She said Jennifer would never abandon her children.
“She was always there for them,” Ms Farber said.
Ms Farber nor her grandchildren were in court for closing arguments on Tuesday. The case is now in the hands of the jury.
Who else is charged in Jennifer Dulos’ case?
Kent Mawhinney, a longtime friend and former lawyer of Fotis Dulos, is also charged in the case.
He’s accused of trying to create an alibi for Fotis on the morning of Jennifer’s disappearance.
He pleaded not guilty and awaits trial on a conspiracy to commit murder charge.
Supporters wear purple in court to honor Jennifer Dulos
Dozens of court spectators who support Jennifer Dulos packed the courtroom on Tuesday.
Some wore purple hats while others wore purple scarves and ribbons.
They said it was to honor Jennifer, to support her family and their way of fighting for justice.
Why didn’t Michelle Troconis testify in her defence?
Michelle Troconis remained stone-faced as both side presented closing arguments in her case on Tuesday.
She had decided not to take the stand last week to testify in her defence.
Her attorney Jon Schoenhorn said the decision had to do with the fact that the jury had already watched her police interviews.
“There is nothing she could add that she didn’t already add in those hours of questioning,” he said.