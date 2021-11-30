Michigan school shooting: Video purportedly shows students hiding from student gunman on deadly rampage

Three students were killed and eight people wounded in a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday

Megan Sheets
Tuesday 30 November 2021
Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer’s parking lot, where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Oxford, Michigan. Police took a suspected shooter into custody and there were multiple victims, the Oakland County Sheriff’s office said
(AP)

Chilling footage purportedly shows students cowering in fear when a 15-year-old gunman opened fire on a high school in Michigan, killing three people and wounding eight others.

The video obtained by Fox 2 was recorded by a student during a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to the outlet.

It reportedly shows students barricaded inside a classroom as a classmate, identified by authorities as a 15-year-old sophomore boy, was walking through the halls with a semi-automatic handgun.

“Sheriff’s office,” a male voice is heard saying. “You can come out.”

One of the hiding students whispers: “He said it’s safe to come out,” to which another replies: “We’re not willing to take that risk right now.”

Details about the person who identified himself as law enforcement were unclear, but Twitter users reacting to the video speculated that it was the gunman.

The alleged shooter, who has not been named publicly, was arrested at the scene after firing more than 15 shots, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a press briefing.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the attack.

All three of the victims killed are students. The injured victims include five students and one teacher. None of the victims have been named.

Police said in a statement: “The three individuals who are deceased have been identified as a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 17 year-old female.

“The number of those who are currently being given treatment for gun shot wounds is up to 8 victims. They are being treated at various local hospitals. Six are in stable condition and two others are in surgery.”

Mr McCabe said the first emergency call was received at 12.51pm and that the suspect was in custody five minutes later. He added that more than a hundred 911 calls were made concerning the shooting.

As panicked parents rushed to locate their children after the active shooter situation was resolved, one mother claimed that her son had heard threats of a shooting before it occurred.

Robin Redding told the Associated Press her son Treshan Bryant, a 12th grader at the school, opted to stay home on Tuesday because he and his younger cousins had a “bad feeling” that violence could be coming.

Mr Bryant told the outlet he had heard vague threats about plans for a shooting “for a long time now”.

