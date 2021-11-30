Threats of a shooting allegedly circulated on a Michigan high school campus prior to a 15-year-old student suspect’s deadly rampage.

Three people were killed and eight others injured when gunfire erupted at Oxford High School in Oxford Township just before 1pm local time on Tuesday.

Authorities identified the gunman as a male sophomore at the school who was arrested at the scene.

As panicked parents rushed to locate their children in the chaos, one mother claimed that her son had heard threats of a shooting before it occurred.

Robin Redding told the Associated Press her son Treshan Bryant, a 12th grader at the school, opted to stay home on Tuesday because he and his younger cousins had a “bad feeling” that violence could be coming.

Mr Bryant told the outlet he had heard vague threats about plans for a shooting “for a long time now”.

“You’re not supposed to play about that,” he said. “This is real life.”

While investigators have yet to determine a motive for the shooting, Ms Redding said: “This couldn’t be just random.”

Ms Redding didn’t offer details about what her son had heard but shared general concern with safety at the school.

“Kids just, like they’re just mad at each other at this school,” she said.

Three people were killed and six others injured when gunfire erupted at Oxford High School in Oxford Township just before 1pm local time on Tuesday (AP)

All three of the victims killed were students. The injured victims include five students and one teacher, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a press briefing. None of the victims have been named.

Mr McCabe said the first emergency call was received at 12.51pm and that the suspect was in custody five minutes later. He added that more than 100 911 calls were made concerning the shooting.

The shooter, who has not been named publicly, was said to have fired more than 15 shots in a section of the school where most history classes are held.

He was taken into custody without incident, Mr McCabe said.

Almost 60 ambulances responded to the scene, according to a fire department official.

Parents were asked to avoid the campus and to instead meet students leaving the school at the parking lot of a nearby store.

A student named Jacob told WXYZ that his teacher was making calls trying to find out if the lockdown was a drill.

“Moments later he’s like, ‘okay guys, this isn’t a drill’. After hearing this, ... I’m still thinking ‘okay, this is probably a suspicious person, walking around campus, they’ll get them in a minute and it’ll be over,” he said.

He added that he started seeing in various group chats with his friends that people were being shot. “At this point, I have no idea what’s going on,” he said. “We don’t know if there’s a shooter outside our doorway.”

“Our only connection to the outside is, is those group chats. You know, and I’m hearing from people that people got shot, people are hurt, people are running out of the school,” Jacob added.

He said he saw images of “bullet holes in the windows” on social media.

He said that as they were texting their parents, a police officer with a rifle knocked on their classroom door, telling them to get out.

“It was just unbelievable.”