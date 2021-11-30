President Joe Biden spoke out about the school shooting in Michigan on Tuesday, offering his sympathies to the victims’ families.

“As we learn the full details, my heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one,” the president said. “You’ve gotta know that that whole community has to be just in a state of shock right now.”

Mr Biden made his comments as he began a speech in Rosemount, Minnesota, where he was promoting his new infrastructure law.

Early on Tuesday afternoon, a shooting took place at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, where police say three people were killed and at least eight others were wounded. The three deceased victims were all teenage students, police said, and one of those injured is a teacher.

“The three individuals who are deceased have been identified as a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 17 year-old female,” the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook. “The number of those who are currently being given treatment for gun shot wounds is up to 8 victims. They are being treated at various local hospitals. Six are in stable condition and two others are in surgery.”

The Sheriff’s Office has also said the suspect himself is a student. He was arrested soon after the first 911 call, police said, and has been booked at a facility called Oakland County Children’s Village.

“A 15-year-old sophomore student of Oxford High School has been taken into custody and the handgun was recovered. There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive.”

Earlier in the day, the White House said Mr Biden was informed of the shooting by an aide, and was receiving regular updates.

“In advance of a tour and remarks at Dakota County Technical College, President Biden was told of the school shooting in Oxford, Michigan by his National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told CNN. “The traveling team will remain in close touch with the team back at the White House and provide regular updates to the President as new information surfaces.”