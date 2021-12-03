The superintendent of Michigan’s Oxford Community Schools has said the 15-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s mass shooting was not disciplined during a meeting in the school’s office earlier on the day of the killings.

Tim Throne released his first lengthy statement on the shooting late on Thursday, an almost 13-minute long video posted to YouTube.

“To say that I am still in shock and numb is probably an understatement. These events that have occurred will not define us,” a stoney-faced Mr Throne said.

Mr Throne said “there’s been a lot of talk about the student who was apprehended”, referring to 15-year-old suspect Ethan Crumbley. He confirmed Mr Crumbley and his parents were called into a meeting on Tuesday morning over what the sheriff’s office has described as behavioural issues. But “no discipline was warranted,” Mr Throne said.

"There are no discipline records at the high school. Yes this student did have contact with our front office, and, yes, his parents were on campus [on] 30 November," he said.

He said he couldn’t immediately release additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Mr Crumbley is accused of killing four of his classmates and wounding seven others at Oxford High School on 30 November. The sophomore is facing 24 charges, including one count of terrorism and four counts of first-degree murder, which all carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is being tried as an adult.

Photos of three of the four teens killed in the Oxford High School shooting are posted on the window at Sullivan’s Public House Restaurant and Bar on Thursday (AP)

The statement from Mr Throne came after the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office revealed the school had a meeting with Mr Crumbley’s parents over “behavioural concerns” on the day of the shooting.

Additionally, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN’s “New Day” that two teachers raised red flags over the suspect’s conduct earlier in the week after a teacher witnessed “something that she felt was disturbing in terms of” his behaviour.

“The day of the shooting, a different teacher in a different classroom saw some behaviour that they felt was concerning and they brought the child down to an office, had a meeting with school officials, called in the parents,” Mr Bouchard said.

He said the decision of the school to let Mr Crumbley return to class would be the part of investigations.

Mr Throne, who is the leader of Oxford Community Schools, said Oxford High School currently looks like a "war zone" and won’t be ready for weeks.

Waterford resident Andrew Baldwin, cousin of Madisyn Baldwin, places candles at the base of a a memorial with his 5-year-old daughter Ariyah Baldwin (AP)

But he repeatedly praised students and staff for their response to the violence on Tuesday. "I want you to be as proud of your sons and daughters as I am," Mr Throne said.

Prosecutors have said they believe the attack was premeditated, and details about what they described as Mr Crumbley’s plans for the attack emerged at his arraignment on Wednesday.

The teen allegedly posted a chilling warning on Instagram hours before the shooting, writing: “Now I become death -- destroyer of worlds -- see you tomorrow Oxford.” Investigators also said they found two videos on Mr Crumbley’s phone in which he talked about shooting and killing students at the high school.

They also found a journal in his backpack which described his “desire to shoot up the school, to include murdering students”, Lt Tim Willis of the Oakland County Sheriff’s office said.