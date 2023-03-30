Nashville school shooting – latest: 911 calls released as shooter Audrey Hale’s ‘infatuation’ revealed
Jill Biden attends a vigil in the city as Kevin McCarthy refuses to commit to gun control legislation
Nashville authorities have released chilling 911 from inside the Covenant School as a mass shooting took place that cost the lives of three children and three adults.
According to the Associated Press, the calls were made in hushed voices urging dispatchers to send help, with gunfire and crying children heard in the background.
Earlier, hundreds of protesters flooded the Tennessee state capitol on Thursday morning to demand lawmakers take action on guns in the wake of the Nashville school shooting.
Meanwhile, a manifesto written by the Nashville school shooting suspect Audrey Hale will soon be released by officers investigating Monday’s deadly attack on The Covenant School in the Tennessee city, according to reports.
Pupils Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all aged nine, and staff members Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill were shot dead when an armed assailant identified by police as Hale, 28, a former student of the private Christian elementary school, burst into the building and opened fire.
No motivation for the attack has yet been established but on Wednesday it emerged that Hale had previously posted on Facebook about the death of a romantic partner, according to a former teacher, offering a possible clue.
‘How many children have to die like those in Nashville before the US changes its gun laws?'
Also for Indy Voices, here’s Victoria Richards with a timely reminder of just how obscene it is that mass shootings like Monday’s horrific events in Nashville have been allowed to become commonplace.
If these stories sound like numbers to you, if it feels like they blur, could that not be because they’ve become so commonplace as to be obscene?
GoFundMe for Mike Hill passes $550,000
Hill was shot dead by Audrey Hale at the Covenant School in Nashville on Monday.
As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser had collected $552, 955 after starting with a target of $25,000.
“Mike was the beloved father of eight children. More notably, he was “Big Mike” to his students, who will surely feel his loss in the years to come. Per his family, he took great pleasure and found tremendous joy in his job and through those students. Funeral arrangements are being made over the next day or so, and will be shared only with the blessing of Mike’s family,” the GoFundMe reads.
‘Our lawmakers have no interest in protecting citizens:’ Hundreds demand gun reform at Tennessee State Capitol
Mothers, children and fed-up voters waved placards and demanded action on Thursday outside the Tennessee State Capitol, three days after yet another school shooter killed three adults and three 9-year-olds in Nashville.
Shelia Flynn has all the details from Tennessee.
Mothers, children and fed-up voters waved placards and demanded action on Thursday outside the Tennessee State Capitol, three days after yet another school shooter killed three adults and three 9-year-olds in Nashville. Rally attendees told Sheila Flynn how they hope their fear — and angry cries — will motivate lawmakers to act
Comfort dogs help at Covenant School memorial site and nearby schools
The golden retrievers were brought to Nashville by Lutheran Church Charities.
“LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs brought a presence of peace and comfort to those who were paying their respects at the memorial site,” the group said on Facebook.
More than $470,000 raised for those impacted by shooting
The Care for Covenant Fund has raised $474,254 as of Thursday morning, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee told The Tennessean.
The money will be “directed to The Covenant School to support the healing of those affected by this tragedy,” the foundation’s website states.
Protesters flood Tennessee capitol building to demand action from state lawmakers
Chilling 911 calls from inside Covenant school released by police
AOC slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tweets over Nashville shooting
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has slammed fellow congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments blaming gender-affirming care for Monday’s events in Nashville.
Almost immediately after the story broke, Ms Greene pointed to the shooter’s supposed gender identity in a series of tweets as malicious as they were illiterate.
“How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking,” the Georgia Republican tweeted. “Everyone can stop blaming guns now.”
Responding after a House vote on Monday evening, Ms Ocasio-Cortez justly slammed the remarks.
“It’s absolutely disgusting and she should be looking into a mirror as to why she’s defending and posing with the same weapons that are being used to kill children, teachers and educators,” she told The Independent.
Eric Garcia has more.
AOC slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic tweets over Nashville shooting
Speaking to The Independent, the far-right Georgia congresswoman also seemed to suggest Jane Fonda's comments about anti-abortion activists could be linked to the tragedy
