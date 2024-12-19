✕ Close Little girl reveals horror inside Wisconsin school during shooting

A California man has been detained and had his guns seized after allegedly texting Wisconsin school shooter Natalie Rupnow about his plans to blow up a government building.

Alexander Paffendorf, 20, was issued a gun-violence restraining order and detained by FBI agents after he was accused of messaging the 15-year-old shooter around the time of her attack on the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison on Monday.

The Carlsbad resident allegedly told Rupnow that he “would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building,” according to a two-page restraining order obtained by CBS 8.

It comes as the teacher and student who lost their lives in the school shooting were identified by police. Six others were left injured, two with life-threatening wounds, and Rupnow died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Erin Michelle West, 42, and Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14, were identified on Wednesday evening as the deceased. Vergara was a freshman at the school and “an avid reader, loved art, singing and playing keyboard in the family worship band,” according to the obituary released on Wednesday evening.