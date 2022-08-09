Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A husband whose wife and two young sons were shot dead in their family home last week has spoken out against his “name being dragged through the mud” as investigators say they have “identified all involved parties” in the tragic deaths.

The bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found inside their home in Northfield, New Hampshire, at around 11.33am last Wednesday. Police had been called to the home for a 911 call for service.

Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.

It is not clear who placed the 911 call or why.

Almost one week on from the fatal shootings, no arrests have been made and no suspects or persons of interest named.

“Our investigation remains very active and ongoing,” New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella told The Independent on Tuesday.

“We have identified all parties involved and have determined that there is no threat to the general public.”

Mr Formella also said that Sean Sweeney, the husband of Kassandra and father of the boys, is working with authorities.

“Mr Sweeney is grieving; fully cooperating with our investigators; and he is receiving services from our Victim Witness Advocates,” he said.

On Sunday, Mr Sweeney spoke out publicly for the first time about the case in a Facebook post where he said that he was “unable to confirm anything as to what happened and who is responsible”.

Paying tribute to his “beautiful wife”, he said that “things will never be ‘normal’ again” following the deaths of his loved ones.

“I wanted to thank everyone for the outreach and support, while things will never be ‘normal’ again my body finally shut down and let me get some sleep last night and I woke up feeling as ‘normal’ as possible,” he wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who has spent the last few days ensuring that the random idiots online are properly informed and while I still am unable to confirm anything as to what happened and who is responsible I’m beyond words to those who just know better and are stopping my name from being dragged through the mud and for making sure the rest of the world knows that my beautiful wife was the most amazing, caring, sweetest all around good person that anyone could ever meet and just how much she loved our boys.

Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons Benjamin and Mason were found dead in their home last week (GoFundMe)

“It is our job now to keep their memories alive.. Kassandra Rae Sweeney, Benjamin Michael Sweeney, Mason Lee Sweeney.”

He continued: “They will be forever loved and missed and forever in my heart I hope that goes for each and every other person who reads my ramblings.”

Mr Sweeney closed out the message by thanking people for their support.

“Thanks again to everyone the love and support I have gotten from you has truly been what has kept me going I know I havent answered many of you but I am seeing it and I am very greatful [sic],” he wrote.

A GoFundMe launched to help with memorial services had reached more than $42,000 by Tuesday morning.

On Saturday, authorities conducted a search in areas in Northfield and Tilton as part of the investigation.

Officials said that the search was for physical evidence and was not the result of new information, as they urged the public to stay away from the areas.