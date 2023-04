Police officer wounded in Louisville shooting had only been on the job for a few days

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police officer who was in critical but stable condition following the Louisville shooting had only been sworn into the department days before, according to officials.

LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt graduated from the academy on 31 March and has a brother still training there, said officials in Louisville.

The 26-year-old officer was shot in the head during a confrontation with the gunman, said Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the police department.

“Officer Nickolas Wilt, a new officer to the LMPD, ran towards the gunfire today to save lives. He remains in critical condition after being shot in the head,” tweeted LMPD with a picture of the officer graduating.

He was taken to the hospital and had brain surgery, and remains “in critical but stable condition,” she said.

Mr Piagentini told reporters that doctors had told him they had “hope” for the officer’s recovery.

“I was pleasantly surprised the first reaction when we walked in the hospital was there was hope. There was hope,” said Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini.

“Getting shot, it’s never going to be good. But to hear a little hope out of the voices of those who’d been treating him was good. We’ll see if that hope plays out.”

Officer Nickolas Wilt, a new officer to the LMPD, ran towards the gunfire today to save lives. He remains in critical condition after being shot in the head. pic.twitter.com/yPNZBfAl7I — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

The gunman has now been identified as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, who had worked at the bank since 2021 according to his LinkedIn profile.

The victims of the shooting have been named as Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; and Juliana Farmer, 57.

“Today is a day that is heartbreaking for our city, for all of us, especially for the people in that office at Old National Bank and their loved ones,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said at the Monday afternoon press conference.

And he thanked first responders for their reaction in the face of danger.

“Without a doubt, their actions saved lives,” he said. “Everyone around our city, our country, around the world, pray with us for those who are currently at U of L Hospital, injured, fighting for their lives as a result of another act of gun violence.”