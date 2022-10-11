✕ Close Nikolas Cruz tells psychologist he was sexually abused by neighbour

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Closing arguments begin on Tuesday morning in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the 24-year-old gunman who murdered 17 students and staff members in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Prosecutors, who are seeking the death penalty, have argued that Cruz planned his attack – researching other mass shooters online and leaving comments about his desires to kill people.

In the rebuttal, jurors saw video footage of Cruz telling psychologists graphic details about the school shooting and how he killed some of his victims because they gave him a “nasty look”.

The defence has argued that Cruz suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) because of being exposed to alcohol in the womb. They say that this contributed to his actions that day.

Jurors will begin deliberations on Wednesday where they will decide whether to sentence him to life in prison or to death.