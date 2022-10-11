Jump to content

Nikolas Cruz trial – live: Closing arguments begin in Parkland shooter’s death penalty sentencing

Follow live updates of Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial

Rachel Sharp
Tuesday 11 October 2022 14:30
Nikolas Cruz tells psychologist he was sexually abused by neighbour

Closing arguments begin on Tuesday morning in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the 24-year-old gunman who murdered 17 students and staff members in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Prosecutors, who are seeking the death penalty, have argued that Cruz planned his attack – researching other mass shooters online and leaving comments about his desires to kill people.

In the rebuttal, jurors saw video footage of Cruz telling psychologists graphic details about the school shooting and how he killed some of his victims because they gave him a “nasty look”.

The defence has argued that Cruz suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) because of being exposed to alcohol in the womb. They say that this contributed to his actions that day.

Jurors will begin deliberations on Wednesday where they will decide whether to sentence him to life in prison or to death.

1665495058

Prosecutor: Cruz’s online statements are ‘window to soul'

Prosecutor Mike Satz said that Cruz’s online statements are a “window to his soul” as he urged jurors to review his YouTube comments and videos.

“It has been said that what one writes and what one says is a window into someone’s soul and some of the remarks the defendant wrote on his YouTube were: ‘no mercy, no questions, double tap’, ‘I’m going to kill a s*** ton of people and murder children’,” he said.

“And on July 4 2017, ‘I love to see the families suffer.’”

He told jurors to look at “every YouTube comment, every search”, saying that “what someone writes and someone says is a window into the soul”.

Rachel Sharp11 October 2022 14:30
1665494309

Prosecutor Mike Satz begins state's closing argument

Prosecutor Mike Satz has begun delivering the state's closing arguments.

He described the mass shooting as a “systematic massacre” where Cruz showed “unrelentless cruelyy” to his victims.

“Testimony revealed the unspeakable, horrific brutality and the unrelentless cruelty that thedefendant performed in the 1200 building on February 14 2018,” he said.

Rachel Sharp11 October 2022 14:18
1665493898

Closing arguments to begin

Closing arguments are set to begin in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz.

Jurors will then begin deliberations on Wednesday where they will decide whether to sentence him to life in prison or to death.

Rachel Sharp11 October 2022 14:11

