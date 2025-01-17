The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Authorities in North Carolina are responding to a shooting at a shopping center where one person has been killed.

The incident took place at the North Hills Mall, in an affluent area of Raleigh. While the call was initially for an ‘active shooter,’ police later confirmed it was not a traditional ‘active shooter’ situation.

A male suspect allegedly entered into a business at the mall and shot another individual shortly before noon Friday. The person he shot is deceased. Another male victim, whom police believe to be a bystander, sustained gunshot wounds but has non-life-threatening injuries.

It remains unclear whether the men knew each other, Raleigh Police Department Estella D. Patterson said at a news conference. However, “this is not a random incident,” she said. “This appears to be a dispute between parties.” It is possible the individuals were known to each other, she said.

Numerous officers were spotted near the mall after the shooting was reported. Officials are asking shoppers to avoid the area as nearby roads remain closed. Residents are being asked to seek alternative routes.

There is not an active threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are not currently looking for additional victims or suspects.

This is a developing story...