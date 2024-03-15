The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been left critically injured after he was shot on a subway train in New York City.

The train was arriving at a busy station in downtown Brooklyn during the evening rush hour on Thursday.

Police said that the shooting involved two men, whom they did not identify, who got into a confrontation with each other, which escalated into a physical fight while aboard a moving train just before 4.45pm.

One man, a 36-year-old, pulled out a gun, but the other man, who is 32 years old, took possession of the firearm and fired it at the man he was arguing with, Michael Kemper, the New York Police Department’s chief of transit said at a news conference after the incident.

“The 32-year-old fired multiple shots, striking the 36-year-old,” Mr Kemper said.

According to witnesses, the man who was shot was being “aggressive and provocative” toward the other man before the fighting escalated, police said.

The shooting occurred at a stop where a small NYPD office, is located, so officers were able to get on the platform and quickly take the suspect into custody.

The 36-year-old man who was shot has been taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and is in critical condition, ABC7 reports.

Any charges are yet to be filed and the investigation is ongoing.