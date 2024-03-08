National Guard patrol New York City subways after a string of violent crimes

New York governor Kathy Hochul has sent the National Guard to the New York City subway system to help police search passengers’ bags for weapons.

The move, announced on Wednesday 6 March, follows a series of high-profile crimes on the transport system.

Ms Hochul says she will deploy 750 members of the National Guard and 250 state troopers and transit officers to help the New York Police Department check bags at subway entrances.

“People should be going to work relaxed [while] taking the train. Tourists that come over, they should be safe,” one subway rider, Alan Uloa, said.

Others, however, argued that they didn’t want their bags checked.