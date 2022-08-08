Suspect wanted for four murders captured after multi-state manhunt

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has captured the man suspected to have shot four people to death in Ohio last week after a multi-state manhunt.

Suspect Stephen A Marlow was arrested on Saturday night just before 9pm near 23rd Street in Lawrence, the Lawrence police department’s spokesperson Laura McCabe said on Sunday.

Mr Marlow has been accused of killing four people in a Butler Township neighbourhood early on Friday, officials said.

Confirming the multi-state hunt, Ms McCabe said: “Clear multiagency communication on a national and regional level, followed by proactive teamwork in our patrol department, and ultimately an alert officer, resulted in an arrest without incident.”

The spokesperson added that the 39-year-old suspect in the quadruple murder was believed to be in Lawrence by the on-duty personnel of the task force.

“Patrol supervisors initiated a city-wide search. An on-duty officer observed a vehicle matching the vehicle’s description turn eastbound onto W.23rd from Ousdahl Rd and relayed the information,” the statement added.

The vehicle being driven by Mr Marlow was seen turning into a parking lot off 23rd Street. After he exited the vehicle, he was safely taken into custody, officials said.

The police department added that an outside agency, and not their task force, was conducting an investigation.

The Township police in Ohio had found multiple crime scenes and four people with gunshot wounds just before noon on Friday as they reached Hardwicke Place and Haverstraw Avenue, the Butler Township police department said in a statement.

The four people — identified as Clyde Knox, Eva Knox, Sarah Anderson and Kayla Anderson — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The FBI said that the suspect is believed to have fled the area in a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV bearing an Ohio licence plate.

According to the Butler township police department, a video showing the suspect had surfaced on the internet.

“Our investigators have determined this video was published sometime after yesterday’s incident. We understand the ideas and language in the video are startling and that is why our investigators are working around the clock to ensure Mr Marlow is brought into custody,” the police officials said.

He was charged with four counts of aggravated murder in Montgomery County, Ohio, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

Mr Marlow also faces charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.