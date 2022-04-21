✕ Close 220419 - Killer Sent Chilling Text Messages To Orsolya Gaal's Husband

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Orsolya Gaal, the New York City mother who was stabbed 58 times and dumped in a duffle bag at a park nearly a week ago.

Handyman David Bonola, 44, was taken into custody early Thursday and has been charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.

Law enforcement sources told NBC Mr Bonola was in a romantic relationship with her, and described the killing as a “crime of passion”.

Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs around the property, and may have previously lived there, sources said.

Investigators believe the 51-year-old mother-of-two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement.

The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged it to a nearby park early Saturday, leaving a trail of blood that police traced from the remains to her home.