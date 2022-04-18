✕ Close Mother's body found in bag in New York City park

Detectives hunting for a suspect who stabbed a Queens mother of two 58 times in her home before stuffing her body in a duffle bag and dumping her remains in a nearby park returned to the family home on Monday afternoon.

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Her 13-year-old son Leo was found alone at home, and was questioned before being released by police.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and eldest son Jamie, 17, flew back to New York from Portland, Oregon, where they travelled to last week.

On Monday afternoon, police removed evidence from the family home in plastic bags and boxes.