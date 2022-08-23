Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s sister brought out of jail to testify at his trial
The public defence team for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz began presenting its case in court Monday
The defence for Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, began its case at his sentencing trial on Monday.
Jurors heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who entered the court in handcuffs and flanked by law enforcement after being allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence.
Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict.
Cruz’s defence is seeking to show that foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and a troubled upbringing contributed to his actions when he embarked on one of the deadliest school massacres in US history back on Valentine’s Day 2018.
In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
Jurors will now decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Victim’s widow hopes to finally start grieving process
Back in July, Debbi Hixon should have been celebrating her 32nd wedding anniversary with her husband.
Instead, she was preparing herself to come face to face with his killer in court.
On 14 February 2018, Chris Hixon was murdered along with 16 other people in the mass shooting in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Speaking to The Independent last month, Debbi said that she hoped the trial would finally help her family begin the grieving process.
“I try to explain to people when they say ‘how are you doing on the grieving process?’ that I don’t think – until we get to the other side of the trial – any of us have even got to the true start of the grieving process,” she said.
“We live it every day. It’s a movie that runs in my head all the time.
“I don’t even know if we will have closure at the end of it but it’s just been constant anticipation as we knew that we would have to see him in court and see him on TV.
“So I’m cautiously optimistic that it’s starting – I’m not glad but we can’t get to the end until it starts.”
For Debbi and her two sons, “everything changed” that day when her husband and their father was killed.
“Everything changes when that happens,” she said.
“For me, personally, I spent more than half of my life with Chris being my life. I talk to him every day. I do the best I can and sometimes that’s better than others.”
Florida jury urged to spare shooter’s life
A defence attorney on Monday implored a Florida jury to spare the life of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people in 2018.
The attorney cited brain damage linked to fetal drug and alcohol exposure as a reason to not impose the death penalty on Cruz.
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty last October to committing premeditated murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, in one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.
Melisa McNeil, the shooter’s lead public defender, said he should not be awarded death due to factors like lifelong developmental delays and mental health disorders that arose from his biological mother’s drug and alcohol abuse during pregnancy.
“Because of that, his brain was irretrievably broken, through no fault of his own,” she told the 12 jurors.
Court shown photo of Cruz aged four
The court was shown a photo of Nikolas Cruz at the age of four.
While on the witness stand, Ms Hendler Luber confirmed that the picture showed Cruz back in around 2003 and 2004 when she taught him.
The educator testified that, when he was four, Cruz was evaluated as having a developmental delay and a language impairment.
She explained that a child is classed as developmentally delayed if there are two areas of development that they have fallen behind other children the same age.
The two areas Cruz did not meet were social emotional and language, she said.
When asked to describe him at that time, she said: “Nikolas had a lot of aggressive behaviours and he had limited expressive language. He also had some fine motor problems.”
Defence says jury must ‘understand the person behind the crime'
During Monday’s opening statement, Cruz’s fence team said that jurors must “understand the person behind the crime” before they decide if he “lives or dies”.
“I stand before you today in a space filled with overwhelming sadness, painstaking grief, anger and trauma,” she said.
“We have all seen and heard things that no one should have to see or hear. Things that will haunt us forever.
“And everyone sitting here in this courtroom know that there is one person responsible for all the pain and suffering and that person is Nikolas Cruz,” she said, pointing at him in the courtroom.
But, despite Cruz being responsible, his attorneys laid out their defence that his life up to that point “shaped” him and his choices that day.
The attorney said that his legal team will show them “more about who Nikolas Cruz is... who shaped him... who wasn’t around to shape him.”
“We must understand the person behind the crime... in telling you about his life we will give you reasons for a life,” she said, saying that the defence will provide mitigating circumstances around why Cruz should live.
Who is Danielle Woodard?
Danielle Woodard shares the same biological mother as Cruz – Brenda Woodard – but they did not grow up together as Cruz was adopted as a baby by Lynda and Roger Cruz.
Woodard has a lengthy rap sheet and is currently behind bars in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami while awaiting charges over an alleged carjacking.
On 6 January 2020, a 72-year-old woman was dropping off a donation to a Goodwill store in Miami when Woodard allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat of the woman’s car.
Police said that the victim tried to get into the car on the passenger seat to try to stop Woodard.
The victim was flung from the moving car and injured in the incident, police said.
Woodard then allegedly crashed the car and tried to flee the scene, but was arrested on felony carjacking and aggravated battery charges.
She is facing a mandatory life sentence on the charges.
On Monday, she testified as a witness for the defence in Cruz’s sentencing trial.
Remembering the victims
Seventeen people were killed in the Parkland massacre back on Valentine’s Day 2018.
The 14 students killed were: Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.
The three adults killed were: Scott Beigel, Chris Hixon and Aaron Feis.
Read their stories here:
Parkland victim’s widow speaks out as victims remembered
Chris Hixon was murdered along with 16 other people in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018. His widow Debbi Hixon tells Rachel Sharp how she hopes the sentencing trial of his killer will finally enable her family to start to grieve
Missed warning signs, failings, and lessons learned: What happened at Parkland
Almost 70 documented incidents of violence by age 19. Boasts online of being “the next school shooter”. Tips about threatening behaviour ignored by the FBI. Unlocked and unmanned gates at the school. Students and staff left to wander hallways while no active shooter alert was made. A school resource officer who hid from the gunfire for more than 45 minutes.
Nearly everything that could have gone wrong that day did.
It was Valentine’s Day 2018 and students and staff had gone to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, for the day’s classes as normal.
Some teenagers in the throes of young love had taken in flowers and cards to give to their crushes. Then, that afternoon, everything changed.
At around 2.19pm, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz took an Uber to the school carrying an AR-15 and a bag full of hundreds of rounds of ammunition and opened fire on his students and staff members.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, launched in the aftermath to investigate both the shooting and the response to it, found that there were catastrophic errors in the response to Cruz’s actions that day.
Ahead of the day itself, a whole host of disturbing warning signs had also been ignored about what Cruz would go on to do.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Missed warning signs, failings and lessons learned: Nikolas Cruz and Parkland
As the sentencing trial continues for Nikolas Cruz, the man who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, Rachel Sharp investigates what led up to the massacre and what’s happened since
A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is now facing a sentencing trial for his crimes.
Cruz – a former student at the institution who was a member of its air rifle team and had a lengthy disciplinary record – was just 19 when he arrived that day in an Uber bearing a legally-purchased AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and gunned down 14 students and three members of staff in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in American history.
He was arrested later that day by police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder, his actions sparking a nationwide protest movement demanding tighter gun control measures and an unsavoury political debate in which survivors of the attack including David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez were accused of being paid “crisis actors” by conspiracy-minded members of the right-wing commentariat.
Read a timeline of the massacre and the case here:
A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
Former student finally facing judgement for attack that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018
Cruz’s team says his brain is ‘irretrievably broken’
Nikolas Cruz’s defence team said that his brain is “irretrievably broken” because of his biological mother’s drinking and drug-taking while pregnant, as they urged jurors not to sentence the Parkland mass shooter to death.
Attorneys for Cruz delivered opening statements in his defence on Monday morning, as they began their case at his sentencing trial in Broward County, Florida.
Lead public defender Melissa McNeill acknowledged that “there is no defence for this crime” and that Cruz is the “one person responsible for all the pain and suffering” caused by the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.
But, while it was him who “viciously murdered 17 people”, Ms McNeill said that the “choices” he made that day all began with the “choices” made by his biological mother Brenda Woodard when she “poisoned him in the womb”.
“His brain is broken. He is a damaged human being,” she said.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Nikolas Cruz team says his brain is ‘irretrievably broken’ as he fights death penalty
Defence says there is ‘no defence for this crime’ but Nikolas Cruz’s ‘choices’ all began with the ‘choices’ made by his biological mother Brenda Woodard
Cruz has been in contact with Sandy Hook victim’s mother, says defence
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has been in contact with the mother of a Sandy Hook victim, the defence has told his sentencing trial.
Public defender Melissa McNeill said during her opening statement that Cruz had been in touch with Scarlett Lewis. Her son Jesse, 6, was killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on 14 December 2012, when 20 children and six staff members were murdered.
“You will hear that he talks and has video visitations with a woman by the name of Scarlett Lewis whose six-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, was murdered in Sandy Hook,” Ms McNeill told the jury in the defence’s opening statement.
“And you will hear through those conversations that together, her and Nick are trying to find a way to prevent this from ever happening again.”
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has the full story:
Nickolas Cruz has been communicating with mother of Sandy Hook victim
‘Through those conversations ... her and Nick are trying to find a way to prevent this from ever happening again,’ public defender says
