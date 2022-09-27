✕ Close Expert in Nikolas Cruz trial says he has 'never seen' pregnant woman drink so much alcohol

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The sentencing trial of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz is set to resume on Tuesday morning, with prosecutors beginning their rebuttal case.

The state is expected to call witnesses to challenge Cruz’s defence that behavioural and psychological issues, including fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) caused by his biological mother drinking while pregnant, led him to murder 17 students and staff in one of the worst mass shootings in American history.

Hurricane Ian is not expected to disrupt proceedings, with Broward County Courthouse confirming it is continuing with normal operations as the category 3 storm heads towards Florida.

Back on Valentine’s Day 2018, Cruz, then 19, travelled to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School armed with an AR-15.

He entered the freshman building and stalked the three floors, gunning down students and staff.

Cruz, now 24, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Jurors will now decide whether to sentence him to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.