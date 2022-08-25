Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1661402963

Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Neighbour recalls ‘weird’ Parkland shooter as his 666 blood drawings revealed

The public defence team for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz began presenting its case in court Monday

Rachel Sharp,Oliver O'Connell,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 25 August 2022 05:49
Parkland shooter's disturbing courtroom drawings released

The defence for Nikolas Cruz, convicted of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in ParklandFlorida, on 14 February 2018, began its case at his sentencing trial on Monday.

Jurors heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who was allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. The jury also heard from teachers, neighbours, and a clinical psychologist who treated Cruz as a child.

Meanwhile, images have emerged of blood scrawled on the walls of his prison cell, as well as page after page of disturbing drawings made during his time in court.

Cruz’s defence is seeking to show that foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and a troubled upbringing led him to embark on one of the deadliest school massacres in US history back on Valentine’s Day 2018.

In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Jurors will now decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Recommended

1661401581

Florida school shooter was intellectually slow, teacher testifies

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz as a toddler was intellectually and physically behind other children, which caused him to isolate himself and hit and bite to get what he wanted, a daycare administrator and former neighbour have testified.

Anne Fischer, who ran the daycare centre that Cruz attended from about age one, said he did not progress as fast as other children and was smaller.

She said while the other toddlers could ask for their water cups and use a spoon, Cruz could not. She said he would fall down when he tried to run and his head and ears seemed disproportional to his body.

“He isolated himself a lot. He would sit in the corner and observe,” Ms Fischer said.

“Because of his language delays, it was easier to use your hands because you didn’t have the words to express yourself.”

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar25 August 2022 05:26
1661396449

Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?

During opening statements and testimony from the first defence witnesses called to the stand, much of the blame for his troubled start in life was placed squarely on the shoulders of his biological mother Brenda Woodard.

Lead public defender Melisa McNeill told jurors that while “there is no defence for this crime” and Cruz is the “one person responsible for all the pain and suffering”, the “choices” Woodard made when she “poisoned him in the womb” led to the “choices” her son made back on 14 February 2018.

Who was the Parkland shooter’s mother Brenda Woodard?

Killer’s defence team argues birth mother’s drink and drug abuse ‘poisoned him in the womb’

Oliver O'Connell25 August 2022 04:00
1661392849

Nikolas Cruz came from ‘polluted womb’, says sister

Nikolas Cruz’s sister told his sentencing trial that he came from the “polluted womb” of their mother who put her addiction to drugs and alcohol “before anything else”.

Danielle Woodard was the second witness to testify for the defence on Monday as Cruz’s legal team seek to argue that he suffers from foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) and other anti-social behavioural disorders caused in part by his mother drinking and taking drugs while pregnant.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Nikolas Cruz’s sister says brother came from ‘polluted womb’

Cruz’s legal team are arguing that he suffers from foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) and other anti-social behavioural disorders caused in part by his mother drinking and taking drugs while pregnant

Oliver O'Connell25 August 2022 03:00
1661389249

Nikolas Cruz’s brain is ‘irretrievably broken’ because of mother’s drinking, says defence team

Nikolas Cruz’s defence team said that his brain is “irretrievably broken” because of his biological mother’s drinking and drug-taking while pregnant, as they urged jurors not to sentence the Parkland mass shooter to death.

Attorneys for Cruz delivered opening statements in his defence on Monday morning, as they began their case at his sentencing trial in Broward County, Florida.

Lead public defender Melisa McNeill acknowledged that “there is no defence for this crime” and that Cruz is the “one person responsible for all the pain and suffering” caused by the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.

But, while it was him who “viciously murdered 17 people”, Ms McNeill said that the “choices” he made that day all began with the “choices” made by his biological mother Brenda Woodard when she “poisoned him in the womb”.

“His brain is broken. He is a damaged human being,” she said.

Nikolas Cruz team says his brain is ‘irretrievably broken’ as he fights death penalty

Defence says there is ‘no defence for this crime’ but Nikolas Cruz’s ‘choices’ all began with the ‘choices’ made by his biological mother Brenda Woodard

Oliver O'Connell25 August 2022 02:00
1661385649

Cruz has been in contact with Sandy Hook victim’s mother

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has been in contact with the mother of a Sandy Hook victim, the defence has told his sentencing trial.

Public defender Melisa McNeill said during her opening statement that Cruz had been in touch with Scarlett Lewis. Her son Jesse, 6, was killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on 14 December 2012, when 20 children and six staff members were murdered.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Nickolas Cruz has been communicating with mother of Sandy Hook victim

‘Through those conversations ... her and Nick are trying to find a way to prevent this from ever happening again,’ public defender says

Oliver O'Connell25 August 2022 01:00
1661382049

A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is now facing a sentencing trial for his crimes.

Here’s how the tragedy unfolded.

A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Former student finally facing judgement for attack that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018

Oliver O'Connell25 August 2022 00:00
1661378449

Recap: Parkland shooter's prosecutor had bloody facts on his side

The prosecutor seeking to sentence Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz to death let the facts speak for themselves as he presented his case: terrifying witness accounts; heartrending statements from parents and spouses; chilling surveillance videos; gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos; and, as a capstone, a jury walk-through of the three-story building where it happened, bloodstains and Valentine’s Day cards still clinging to the floors.

Parkland shooter's prosecutor had bloody facts on his side

The prosecutor seeking to sentence Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz to death let the facts speak for themselves as he presented his  case over the last three weeks

Oliver O'Connell24 August 2022 23:00
1661376649

Watch: Teacher tells court of moment students took cover in Parkland shooting

Parkland teacher tells court of moment students took cover in 2018 shooting
Oliver O'Connell24 August 2022 22:30
1661374849

Former neighbour acts out how ‘weird’ Parkland shooter ran around house with air gun as a child

As the defence case for Nikolas Cruz continues in Florida, a former neighbour of the Cruz family took the stand explaining how as a young boy the Parkland shooter had always been regarded as “not right” and a “weird one”.

Cruz is in court for the penalty phase of his trial for the murder of 17 people — 14 students and three teachers — at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the attempted murder of 17 more on 14 February 2018. He pleaded guilty in October 2021.

Steven Schusler was called to testify as he rented a guest house from the Cruz family’s neighbour in Parkland from 2009 until 2015.

With close proximity to the family, he observed various incidents over the years, describing them in detail for the jury, and even acting one out in the middle of the courtroom.

Nikolas Cruz’s former neighbour acts out how he ran around with air gun as a child

Witness told defence team: ‘This boy did not go bad. He was never right’

Oliver O'Connell24 August 2022 22:00
1661373049

Watch: Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre

Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre
Oliver O'Connell24 August 2022 21:30

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in