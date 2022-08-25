Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Neighbour recalls ‘weird’ Parkland shooter as his 666 blood drawings revealed
The public defence team for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz began presenting its case in court Monday
The defence for Nikolas Cruz, convicted of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, began its case at his sentencing trial on Monday.
Jurors heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who was allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. The jury also heard from teachers, neighbours, and a clinical psychologist who treated Cruz as a child.
Meanwhile, images have emerged of blood scrawled on the walls of his prison cell, as well as page after page of disturbing drawings made during his time in court.
Cruz’s defence is seeking to show that foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and a troubled upbringing led him to embark on one of the deadliest school massacres in US history back on Valentine’s Day 2018.
In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Jurors will now decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Florida school shooter was intellectually slow, teacher testifies
Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz as a toddler was intellectually and physically behind other children, which caused him to isolate himself and hit and bite to get what he wanted, a daycare administrator and former neighbour have testified.
Anne Fischer, who ran the daycare centre that Cruz attended from about age one, said he did not progress as fast as other children and was smaller.
She said while the other toddlers could ask for their water cups and use a spoon, Cruz could not. She said he would fall down when he tried to run and his head and ears seemed disproportional to his body.
“He isolated himself a lot. He would sit in the corner and observe,” Ms Fischer said.
“Because of his language delays, it was easier to use your hands because you didn’t have the words to express yourself.”
Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?
During opening statements and testimony from the first defence witnesses called to the stand, much of the blame for his troubled start in life was placed squarely on the shoulders of his biological mother Brenda Woodard.
Lead public defender Melisa McNeill told jurors that while “there is no defence for this crime” and Cruz is the “one person responsible for all the pain and suffering”, the “choices” Woodard made when she “poisoned him in the womb” led to the “choices” her son made back on 14 February 2018.
Who was the Parkland shooter’s mother Brenda Woodard?
Killer’s defence team argues birth mother’s drink and drug abuse ‘poisoned him in the womb’
Nikolas Cruz came from ‘polluted womb’, says sister
Nikolas Cruz’s sister told his sentencing trial that he came from the “polluted womb” of their mother who put her addiction to drugs and alcohol “before anything else”.
Danielle Woodard was the second witness to testify for the defence on Monday as Cruz’s legal team seek to argue that he suffers from foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) and other anti-social behavioural disorders caused in part by his mother drinking and taking drugs while pregnant.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Nikolas Cruz’s sister says brother came from ‘polluted womb’
Cruz’s legal team are arguing that he suffers from foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) and other anti-social behavioural disorders caused in part by his mother drinking and taking drugs while pregnant
Nikolas Cruz’s brain is ‘irretrievably broken’ because of mother’s drinking, says defence team
Nikolas Cruz’s defence team said that his brain is “irretrievably broken” because of his biological mother’s drinking and drug-taking while pregnant, as they urged jurors not to sentence the Parkland mass shooter to death.
Attorneys for Cruz delivered opening statements in his defence on Monday morning, as they began their case at his sentencing trial in Broward County, Florida.
Lead public defender Melisa McNeill acknowledged that “there is no defence for this crime” and that Cruz is the “one person responsible for all the pain and suffering” caused by the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.
But, while it was him who “viciously murdered 17 people”, Ms McNeill said that the “choices” he made that day all began with the “choices” made by his biological mother Brenda Woodard when she “poisoned him in the womb”.
“His brain is broken. He is a damaged human being,” she said.
Nikolas Cruz team says his brain is ‘irretrievably broken’ as he fights death penalty
Defence says there is ‘no defence for this crime’ but Nikolas Cruz’s ‘choices’ all began with the ‘choices’ made by his biological mother Brenda Woodard
Cruz has been in contact with Sandy Hook victim’s mother
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has been in contact with the mother of a Sandy Hook victim, the defence has told his sentencing trial.
Public defender Melisa McNeill said during her opening statement that Cruz had been in touch with Scarlett Lewis. Her son Jesse, 6, was killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on 14 December 2012, when 20 children and six staff members were murdered.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Nickolas Cruz has been communicating with mother of Sandy Hook victim
‘Through those conversations ... her and Nick are trying to find a way to prevent this from ever happening again,’ public defender says
A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is now facing a sentencing trial for his crimes.
Here’s how the tragedy unfolded.
A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
Former student finally facing judgement for attack that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018
Recap: Parkland shooter's prosecutor had bloody facts on his side
The prosecutor seeking to sentence Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz to death let the facts speak for themselves as he presented his case: terrifying witness accounts; heartrending statements from parents and spouses; chilling surveillance videos; gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos; and, as a capstone, a jury walk-through of the three-story building where it happened, bloodstains and Valentine’s Day cards still clinging to the floors.
Parkland shooter's prosecutor had bloody facts on his side
The prosecutor seeking to sentence Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz to death let the facts speak for themselves as he presented his case over the last three weeks
Watch: Teacher tells court of moment students took cover in Parkland shooting
Former neighbour acts out how ‘weird’ Parkland shooter ran around house with air gun as a child
As the defence case for Nikolas Cruz continues in Florida, a former neighbour of the Cruz family took the stand explaining how as a young boy the Parkland shooter had always been regarded as “not right” and a “weird one”.
Cruz is in court for the penalty phase of his trial for the murder of 17 people — 14 students and three teachers — at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the attempted murder of 17 more on 14 February 2018. He pleaded guilty in October 2021.
Steven Schusler was called to testify as he rented a guest house from the Cruz family’s neighbour in Parkland from 2009 until 2015.
With close proximity to the family, he observed various incidents over the years, describing them in detail for the jury, and even acting one out in the middle of the courtroom.
Nikolas Cruz’s former neighbour acts out how he ran around with air gun as a child
Witness told defence team: ‘This boy did not go bad. He was never right’
Watch: Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.