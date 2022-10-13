Parkland victim’s son storms out of court as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The son of the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed in the 2018 shooting left the courtroom as the verdict of the jury was read aloud.

Corey Hixon, son of Chris Hixon, could be seen leaving the room as the judge read the recommendation that Nikolas Cruz be spared the death penalty.

Cruz killed Mr Hixon, who entered the school to try to stop the shooting, as well as 16 others. Mr Hixon was 49 years old.

The jury found that the aggravating factors rose to the level of the death penatly, but that they were outweighed by the mitigating factors outlined by the defence.

Debbi Hixon, the wife of Mr Hixon, told reporters after the verdict that “I’m just completely devastated and shocked by this”.

Corey Hixon leaves the courtroom in Southern Florida (Screenshot / YouTube)

“How does any one of those mitigators outweigh those aggravating factors that they all agreed were true?” she asked. “How do you say ‘yes, it’s cruel’, that it was heinous, that it was planned, and we all agree on that, but oh, he might have had a mental illness or he had trouble growing up.”

“There is no way that you could look at those mitigating circumstances and believe for one second, that they outweigh the aggravators and that the life of that person is more important,” she added.

Cruz will be sentenced next month.

“I have a son with special needs. I have a son that checked all of those boxes or a lot of those boxes that the shooter did as well. And you know what? My son's not a murderer. My son is the sweetest person that you could ever meet,” Ms Hixon told the press.

“He had the best upbringing his mother could give them but even if he didn't, how does that outweigh cruel, heinous plans? It doesn't. It just doesn't. I don't care who you are,” she added. “There is no way that you could look at those mitigating circumstances and believe for one second, that they outweigh the aggravators and that the life of that person is more important. And more valuable than the life of the 17 that were taken. And all of the other people that lived through that trauma every single day.”