The son of a man killed in the Parkland school shooting gave a heartbreaking account of his favourite activity he used to enjoy with his father as he an impact statement during the trial of shooter Nikolas Cruz on Thursday.

Cruz, 23, murdered 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School 14 February 2018.

Corey Hixon was accompanied by his mother Debbie Hixon on the witness stand. His father, Chris Hixon, was the school’s athletics director.

“I miss him... Every Saturday we went [for] doughnuts,” Corey said.

Sign up for our newsletters.